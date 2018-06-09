Anne-Marie Brought All Her Biggest Hits To The #CapitalSTB Stage!

Anne-Marie was a vision in white and silver as she got the party started at Wembley Stadium!

You KNOW it's going to be a good show when you have the likes of Anne-Marie on the line-up and the lady herself rocked up with a super squad of dancers all matching in white and silver to get you all dancing at the #CapitalSTB!

Kicking off with 'Alarm', Anne-Marie commanded 80,000 of you to dance and proved exactly why she's one of the UK's biggest stars so early on in her career... she's just an unreal live performer!

Anne-Marie was buzzing to be coming to the ball, keeping her followers updated:

Anne-Marie also got up to some mischief backstage when we let her loose in the dressing room corridor...

The girl power anthem 'Ciao Adios' had everyone partying - that's one fierce female right there!

She also brought her Marshmallo collab of 'Friends' to Wembley and was nearly completely engulfed in confetti!

And she closed her set with the fantastic throwback vibes of '2002':

Before the show, Anne-Marie practised her knowledge of throwback songs with Capital's Roman Kemp...

The fans were going crazy for Anne-Marie's stunning performance, tweeting us in their thousands:

Anne Marie is amazin — Carley (@_carlsss) June 9, 2018

@AnneMarie Anne-Marie is so cute, she’s like in a constant state of panic on stage and it’s adorable #capital #capitalSTB — Kiera Easen (@kielala98) June 9, 2018

Anne-Marie Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

‘Alarm’

‘Ciao Adios’

‘Friends’

‘2002’

