WATCH: Anne-Marie Singing Dizzee Rascal And Missy Elliott Is The Best Throwback EVER

Anne-Marie knows how to drop a chart-hitting tune – but how well does she know her old-school bangers?

Anne-Marie’s new single ‘2002’ is the perfect throwback to the days of shamelessly belting out ‘Ride With Me’ with your mates at the school disco (don’t deny it, you totally did).

The song throws back to JAY-Z’s '99 Problems', Nelly’s 'Ride With Me' and Britney’s 'One More Time' – but how well does Anne-Marie know those classic 00s tunes?

In our #CapitalSTB ‘Who’s The Biggest Baller?’ challenge, Roman dared Anne-Marie to play ‘Reloaded Remix’, guessing the nostalgic hit from the intro.

It’s safe to say she smashed it – and her Dizzy Rascal impression was BANG. ON.

Did you guess them all? If you missed any, here they are in order…

Nelly – Hot in Herre

Ja Rule – Livin’ It Up

Outkast – Ms. Jackson

Dizzee Rascal – Fix Up, Look Sharp

Eve – Let Me Blow Ya Mind

Kanye West – Touch The Sky

Missy Elliott – Work It