Anne-Marie – ‘Ciao Adios’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

She’s one of the UK’s hottest female stars and she proved exactly why today!

Ever since she broke onto the scene with ‘Alarm’, Anne-Marie’s gained legions of fans – and she proved exactly why she’s one of the UK’s most-loved stars today.

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

Performing the sass-tastic ‘Ciao Adios’, Anne-Marie had all 80,000 of you dancing as she took to the stage.

We know this lady is here to stay – and we can’t wait to see what else she has in store for us in 2018!

Anne-Marie Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

‘Alarm’

‘Ciao Adios’

‘Friends’

‘2002’

Anne-Marie – ‘Ciao Adios’ Lyrics

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Uh

Ask you once, ask you twice now

There's lipstick on your collar

You say she's just a friend now

Then why don't we call her?

So you want to go on with someone to do all the things you used to do to me

I swear, I know you do

Used to take me out, in your fancy car

And make out in the rain

And when I ring you up, don't know where you are

'Til I hear her say your name

Used to sing along, when you played guitar

That's a distant memory

Hope she treats you better than you treated me, ha

I'm onto you, yeah you

I'm not your number one

I saw you, with her

Kissing and having fun

If you're giving all of your money and time

I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you

Ciao adios, I'm done

Ciao adios, I'm done

Ciao adios, I'm done

After three, after four times

Why did I bother?

Tell me how many more times

Does it take to get smarter?

Don't need to deny the hurt and the lies

And all of the things you did to me

I swear, I know you did

And now you take her out, in your fancy car

And you make out in the rain

And when she rings you up, she know where you are

But I know differently

Now she sings along, when you play guitar

Making brand-new memories

Hope you treat her better than you treated me

I'm onto you, yeah you

I'm not your number one

I saw you, with her

Kissing and having fun

If you're giving all of your money and time

I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you

Ciao adios, I'm done (I'm done)

Ciao adios, I'm done (no, no, no, no)

Ciao adios, I'm done (I'm done)

If you're giving all of your money and time

I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you

Ciao adios, I'm done

And now you take her out, in your fancy car

And make out in the rain

And when she rings you up, she know where you are

But I know differently

Now she sings along, when you play guitar

Making brand new memories

Hope you treat her better than you treated me

I'm onto you, yeah you

I'm not your number one

I saw you, with her

Kissing and having fun

If you're giving all of your money and time

I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you

Ciao adios, I'm done (I'm done, yeah)

Ciao adios, I'm done (you get on with your life)

Ciao adios, I'm, I'm done (I'll get on with my life)

If you're not giving all of your money and time

I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you

Ciao adios, I'm done

> Download Our App For Loads More Summertime Ball News!