Anne-Marie – ‘Ciao Adios’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

9 June 2018, 16:59
She’s one of the UK’s hottest female stars and she proved exactly why today!
Ever since she broke onto the scene with ‘Alarm’, Anne-Marie’s gained legions of fans – and she proved exactly why she’s one of the UK’s most-loved stars today.
Performing the sass-tastic ‘Ciao Adios’, Anne-Marie had all 80,000 of you dancing as she took to the stage.
We know this lady is here to stay – and we can’t wait to see what else she has in store for us in 2018!
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Uh
Ask you once, ask you twice now
There's lipstick on your collar
You say she's just a friend now
Then why don't we call her?
So you want to go on with someone to do all the things you used to do to me
I swear, I know you do
Used to take me out, in your fancy car
And make out in the rain
And when I ring you up, don't know where you are
'Til I hear her say your name
Used to sing along, when you played guitar
That's a distant memory
Hope she treats you better than you treated me, ha
I'm onto you, yeah you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
Ciao adios, I'm done
Ciao adios, I'm done
After three, after four times
Why did I bother?
Tell me how many more times
Does it take to get smarter?
Don't need to deny the hurt and the lies
And all of the things you did to me
I swear, I know you did
And now you take her out, in your fancy car
And you make out in the rain
And when she rings you up, she know where you are
But I know differently
Now she sings along, when you play guitar
Making brand-new memories
Hope you treat her better than you treated me
I'm onto you, yeah you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done (I'm done)
Ciao adios, I'm done (no, no, no, no)
Ciao adios, I'm done (I'm done)
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
And now you take her out, in your fancy car
And make out in the rain
And when she rings you up, she know where you are
But I know differently
Now she sings along, when you play guitar
Making brand new memories
Hope you treat her better than you treated me
I'm onto you, yeah you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done (I'm done, yeah)
Ciao adios, I'm done (you get on with your life)
Ciao adios, I'm, I'm done (I'll get on with my life)
If you're not giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
