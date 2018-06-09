Anne-Marie – ‘2002’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Anne-Marie brought the nostalgia to the #CapitalSTB.

‘2002’ was a pretty great year but it’s got nothing on 2018 – when Anne-Marie debuted this huge tune at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone!

Taking it back to the old school, Anne-Marie’s nostalgic track which she penned with her good pal Ed Sheeran went down a treat with you Ballers!

What a way to close her four-song, hit packed set – we could hear you guys in the crowd screaming for more!

Anne-Marie Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

‘Alarm’

‘Ciao Adios’

‘Friends’

‘2002’

Anne-Marie – ‘2002’ Lyrics

I will always remember

The day you kissed my lips

Light as a feather

And it went just like this

No, it's never been better

Than the summer of 2002 (ooh)

Uh, we were only eleven

But acting like grown-ups

Like we are in the present

Drinking from plastic cups

Singing, "Love is forever and ever"

Well, I guess that was true



Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods

On an old Mustang, where we sang

Songs with all our childhood friends

And it went like this, say



Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye

Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me

Better hit me, baby, one more time, uh

Paint a picture for you and me

On the days when we were young, uh

Singing at the top of both our lungs



Now we're under the covers

Fast forward to eighteen

We are more than lovers

Yeah, we are all we need

When we're holding each other

I'm taken back to 2002 (ooh)

Yeah



Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods

On an old Mustang, where we sang

Songs with all our childhood friends

And it went like this, say



Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye

Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me

Better hit me, baby, one more time, uh

Paint a picture for you and me

On the days when we were young, uh

Singing at the top of both our lungs

On the day we fell in love

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

On the day we fell in love

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh



Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods

On an old Mustang, where we sang

Songs with all our childhood friends

Oh, now



Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye

Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me

Better hit me, baby, one more time

Paint a picture for you and me

On the days when we were young, uh

Singing at the top of both our lungs

On the day we fell in love

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

On the day we fell in love

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

On the day we fell in love

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

On the day we fell in love

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

On the day we fell in love, love, love

