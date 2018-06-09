Anne-Marie – ‘2002’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

On Air Now
Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone
9 June 2018, 16:57
Anne-Marie brought the nostalgia to the #CapitalSTB.
‘2002’ was a pretty great year but it’s got nothing on 2018 – when Anne-Marie debuted this huge tune at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone!
Taking it back to the old school, Anne-Marie’s nostalgic track which she penned with her good pal Ed Sheeran went down a treat with you Ballers!
What a way to close her four-song, hit packed set – we could hear you guys in the crowd screaming for more!
I will always remember
The day you kissed my lips
Light as a feather
And it went just like this
No, it's never been better
Than the summer of 2002 (ooh)
Uh, we were only eleven
But acting like grown-ups
Like we are in the present
Drinking from plastic cups
Singing, "Love is forever and ever"
Well, I guess that was true
Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods
On an old Mustang, where we sang
Songs with all our childhood friends
And it went like this, say
Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye
Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me
Better hit me, baby, one more time, uh
Paint a picture for you and me
On the days when we were young, uh
Singing at the top of both our lungs
Now we're under the covers
Fast forward to eighteen
We are more than lovers
Yeah, we are all we need
When we're holding each other
I'm taken back to 2002 (ooh)
Yeah
Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods
On an old Mustang, where we sang
Songs with all our childhood friends
And it went like this, say
Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye
Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me
Better hit me, baby, one more time, uh
Paint a picture for you and me
On the days when we were young, uh
Singing at the top of both our lungs
On the day we fell in love
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
On the day we fell in love
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods
On an old Mustang, where we sang
Songs with all our childhood friends
Oh, now
Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye
Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me
Better hit me, baby, one more time
Paint a picture for you and me
On the days when we were young, uh
Singing at the top of both our lungs
On the day we fell in love
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
On the day we fell in love
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
On the day we fell in love
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
On the day we fell in love
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
On the day we fell in love, love, love
