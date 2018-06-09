Anne-Marie – ‘Friends’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Anne-Marie had 80,000 of her pals in the audience for ‘Friends’!

Anne-Marie’s friend-zoning anthem definitely went down a storm with the #CapitalSTB crowd, who knew every word to her Marshmello collaboration!

Every track Anne-Marie turns her hand to seems to be gold, and she kept all 80,000 of you dancing with her hit-filled set at London’s Wembley Stadium.

It’s no surprise with live vocals this faultless why Anne-Marie is definitely one of the UK’s biggest rising stars – she’s unreal!

Anne-Marie Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

‘Alarm’

‘Ciao Adios’

‘Friends’

‘2002’

Anne-Marie – ‘Friends’ Lyrics

Oooh oh, oooh woh

Oooh oh, oooh woh



You say you love me, I say you crazy

We're nothing more than friends

You're not my lover, more like a brother

I know you since we were like ten, yeah



Don't mess it up, talking that shit

Only gonna push me away, that's it

When you say you love me, that make me crazy

Here we go again



Don't go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain't going away without a fight

You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite

I've told you 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 thousand times



Haven't I made it obvious?

Haven't I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Haven't I made it obvious?

Haven't I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S



Have you got no shame, you looking insane

Turning up at my door

It's 2 in the morning, the rain is pouring

Haven't we been here before?



Don't mess it up, talking that shit

Only gonna push me away, that's it

Have you got no shame, you looking insane

Here we go again



So don't go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain't going away without a fight

You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite

I've told you 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 thousand times



Haven't I made it obvious? (Haven't I made it?)

Haven't I made it clear? (Haven't I made it clear?)

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Haven't I made it obvious?

Haven't I made it clear? (Haven't I?)

Want me to spell it out for you? (To spell it out for you?)

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S



F-R-I-E-N-D-S

That's how you fucking spell "friends"

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Get that shit inside your head

No, no, yeah, uh, ahh

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

We're just friends



So don't go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain't going away without a fight

You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite

I've told you 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 thousand times



Haven't I made it obvious? (Have I not made it obvious?)

Haven't I made it clear? (I made it very clear)

Want me to spell it out for you? (yeah)

F-R-I-E-N-D-S (I said F-R-I-E-N-D-S)

Haven't I made it obvious? (I made it very obvious)

Haven't I made it clear? (I made it very clear)

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S



Ooh, ooh ooh, ooh ooh, ohh ohh ah

Ahh oh, ahh oh, ahh oh

