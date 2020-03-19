Exclusive

Best Workout Ideas & Fitness Advice To Follow To Keep You Active Whilst Working From Home

A collection of home workouts you can join in with amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: TikTok/Instagram

It’s hard to stay productive with your fitness while you’re working from home, but we’ve rounded up some workouts you can do from the comfort of your own space.

During this period of self-isolation, amid the coronavirus outbreak, people are finding it hard to workout without going to the gym.

A lot of fitness bloggers and personal trainers have chipped in to help their followers benefit from home workouts, that give you just as much of a productive morning/evening as a gym session.

Speaking exclusively to the Director of Healthcare Partnerships at Headspace, Sarah Romotsky, she told us the best way to incorporate a zen lifestyle whilst being in isolation, saying: "When working from home, especially during the current time of social distancing, it’s normal to experience anxiety, melancholy, and overwhelming feelings of isolation.

"To break up the time of being stuck inside and getting into a working-from-home routine, keep your mind and body fresh with a daily mindful walk in the garden. A walk is the perfect occasion to exercise both the mind and the body and is a great way to bring mindfulness to this everyday pursuit."

Sarah continued: "Try meditating whilst on the move by focusing your attention on the environment around you, taking in all the sights and sounds. This can help you step away, reset and refresh the mind, appreciate the surroundings, and tune into the rhythm of the body.

"Headspace offers mindful walking exercises to help you be present in the moment, preventing your mind of distraction from stressful and unwanted thoughts."

We’ve rounded up some of the best physical fitness bloggers who have popped off on social media lately, to ensure you can stay productive whilst social-distancing.

Let’s take a look…

Cassey Ho - @blogilates

American based fitness blogger, Cassey Ho, has started sharing videos on her Instagram and TikTok pages of exercises you can do from the comfort of your own home.

As well as posting individual clips, she shared a ’14 day quarantine workout plan’ and according to the fans in the comments, it seems to be working wonders!

Stefanie Williams - @stef_fit

Stefanie has been sharing some seriously inspirational workouts and messages to go along with it, on her Instagram page - @stef_fit.

She’s even reposted old videos and explained to her followers how to substitute the gym equipment with home equipment.

Ese Kalusi - @esekalusi

Ese has given her followers some extremely helpful home workouts, from high-intensity training exercises to ab and glute

clips.

She explains how long to do each workout for and leaves space for her followers to ask questions in the comment section.

