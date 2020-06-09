Who Can Get An Antibody Test For Covid-19 And How Can I Get One?

9 June 2020, 15:54

Antibody tests for Covid-19 will hopefully be rolled out across the UK soon
Antibody tests for Covid-19 will hopefully be rolled out across the UK soon. Picture: Getty / PA

Covid-19 antibody tests are available, but are in limited supply at the moment.

As the UK peak of coronavirus infections begins to fall, many are wondering whether they were infected at some point over the last few months by Covid-19 and want to take an antibody test for peace of mind, despite it remaining unconfirmed how long immunity to coronavirus lasts.

Antibody tests for coronavirus have been developed and the government are hoping to roll them out for public use as soon as possible, but in the meantime only essential workers are able to be tested.

Tap Here For NHS Updates On Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Plans For All Primary School Years To Return To School Before Summer Break Dropped By The Government

A number of websites began offering at-home antibody testing kits, with high street store Superdrug even making them available, however these were quickly suspended from being sold following warnings from Public Health England over the tests’ reliability.

While anyone is now able to register to take an antigen test, which is to find out if you currently have the virus, there are limits on who can take an antibody test at the moment.

Here’s what you need to know about coronavirus antibody testing, including who can take the test and how to get one…

Who can get a coronavirus antibody test?

From the end of May, NHS and care staff in England began to be provided with antibody tests.

The NHS website clinicians are also able to request tests for patients both in hospital and social care settings if they think it’s appropriate.

How can I get a coronavirus antibody test?

A lot of private health clinics are offering a high price for coronavirus antibody tests
A lot of private health clinics are offering a high price for coronavirus antibody tests. Picture: PA

A lot of private healthcare practices are now offering antibody testing for a price varying between £60 and £130, but if you’re considering these as an option it’s best to find out whether the tests have been approved by Public Health England and if they’ve been given the CE mark, which shows how it complies with EU safety rules.

A lot of home testing kits began surfacing online in May, claiming to show whether a person has had the virus after submitting a blood sample they’ve drawn themselves with a finger prick.

On 27 May, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency called for a temporary halt to the tests after questioning their reliability.

Therefore, it’s advised to be wary of kits still available online.

Medical professionals are advising people wait for the antibody tests to be rolled out for the public, as it’s best the blood samples are carried out in the same way a usual blood test would be, by a nurse or doctor.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

Musicians relief fund running out of money after five days

COVID-19: £2.5 Million Fund To Help Musicians Running Out Of Money

Primary years were originally set to return in full before summer

Plans For All Primary School Years To Return To School Before Summer Break Dropped By The Government
New Zealand have dropped COVID-19 restrictions

New Zealand Declares Itself Coronavirus Free As All Restrictions Are Lifted

Pub gardens in the UK are rumoured to re-open on 22 July

Pub Gardens Could Re-Open on 22 June In England

Kate Garraway's husband remains in a comatose state

Kate Garraway Discovers Card From Husband Derek Draper He Wrote Before Coronavirus Battle

Kate Garraway returned to Good Morning Britain

WATCH: Kate Garraway Opens Up About Last Conversation With Husband Before Coma With Coronavirus

TV & Film

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos

Exclusive
Sigala announced his collaboration with James Arthur

WATCH: Sigala Praises James Arthur Ahead Of Upcoming Collaboration

Sigala

Exclusive
Jesy Nelson explained what she does when she forgets lyrics

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Shares Hack She Uses For When She Forgets Lyrics On Stage

Little Mix

Exclusive
Jess Glynne picks her favourite Summertime Ball performance

WATCH: Jess Glynne Looks Back On Her Favourite Capital's Summertime Ball Performance

Jess Glynne

Exclusive
Nick Jonas prefers performing with the Jonas Brothers than as a solo artist

WATCH: Nick Jonas Picks Between Performing Alone Or With Jonas Brothers