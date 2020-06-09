Plans For All Primary School Years To Return To School Before Summer Break Dropped By The Government

9 June 2020, 11:07

Primary years were originally set to return in full before summer
Primary years were originally set to return in full before summer. Picture: PA / Getty

The government was hoping all primary school years would get at least some time with their teachers before the summer break, but plans for each year group to return have been scrapped.

The government’s initial aim was for all primary school pupils to have at least four weeks back in school before the summer break.

But schools will now be given “flexibility” over whether or not to admit more pupils.

New Zealand Declares Itself Coronavirus Free As All Restrictions Are Lifted

At the moment, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils have mostly returned but in smaller classes.

Year 6 are among the pupils who have already returned
Year 6 are among the pupils who have already returned. Picture: PA

It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said during Monday’s daily briefing secondary schools in England may not fully reopen until September “at the earliest.”

Education secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to provide an update on the reopening of schools today (Tuesday 9 June) and is expected to announce many primary pupils won’t return to classrooms until autumn.

The “pressure” to prepare for a full return will also be removed, giving heads and governors the decision of whether to bring back more classes.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers said the idea for all year groups to return had never been a practical possibility.

“If confirmed, we’re pleased to see the government will not force the impossible. Schools will continue to use their flexibility, intelligently, to deliver the very best for all the pupils in their school.”

On 1 June, some children in Reception, Year 1, and Year 6 returned to their classrooms which now have a smaller capacity.

Secondary pupils in Years 10 and 12 are also scheduled to return for some lessons in school from 15 June.

