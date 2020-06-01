Which Primark Stores Are Reopening & Will There Be A Sale? UK Stores To Open Shops On 15 June

Primark will reopen later this month. Picture: PA images

Which Primark stores are reopening and will there be a sale? Let's take a look...

Primark will reopen all its stores in England on 15 June. However, there will be 'no special discounts'.

In total, 153 stores will open their doors and new safety measures will be put in place, including hand sanitiser and perspex screens at tills. The number of customers allowed in store at any one time will also be limited.

A spokesperson said: “Employee and customer safety is the highest priority in our preparations for re-opening.

“To help provide a safe environment in stores for our employees and as we welcome back customers, social distancing protocols, hand sanitiser, perspex screens at tills and additional store cleaning will be among the measures in place.”

Primark CEO, Paul Marchant, added: “As we reopen our stores in England, nothing matters more than the health and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers.

“We have really missed our customers and we are delighted to be back on 15 June and able to provide them with the quality, affordable products they love from Primark.

“We will adopt all government safety advice as a minimum in our stores and have benefited from our experience in the other markets in Europe where we have already opened successfully.”

Primark's stores in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are expected to open later on, pending 'further guidance'.

Will there be a sale when Primark reopens?

When asked by a tabloid if they will be offering a sale, ABF finance boss John Bason said: “We are not doing a fire sale.

"Customers can look forward to our normal prices offering everyday value.”

Primark was forced to close its doors back in March when the government announced the initial lockdown and not a single item has been sold since then.

Before the fashion giant closed the last of its stores around Europe, it was making £650million in sales per month. However, the company suffered huge losses due to the fact they do not operate online.

