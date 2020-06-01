Which Primark Stores Are Reopening & Will There Be A Sale? UK Stores To Open Shops On 15 June

1 June 2020, 17:10

Primark will reopen later this month.
Primark will reopen later this month. Picture: PA images

Which Primark stores are reopening and will there be a sale? Let's take a look...

Primark will reopen all its stores in England on 15 June. However, there will be 'no special discounts'.

In total, 153 stores will open their doors and new safety measures will be put in place, including hand sanitiser and perspex screens at tills. The number of customers allowed in store at any one time will also be limited.

Nando’s Reopening 94 Restaurants: The Full List Of UK Locations Revealed

View this post on Instagram

Easy breezy blues 💙 #Primark #ootd

A post shared by Primark (@primark) on

A spokesperson said: “Employee and customer safety is the highest priority in our preparations for re-opening.

“To help provide a safe environment in stores for our employees and as we welcome back customers, social distancing protocols, hand sanitiser, perspex screens at tills and additional store cleaning will be among the measures in place.”

Primark CEO, Paul Marchant, added: “As we reopen our stores in England, nothing matters more than the health and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers.

“We have really missed our customers and we are delighted to be back on 15 June and able to provide them with the quality, affordable products they love from Primark.

“We will adopt all government safety advice as a minimum in our stores and have benefited from our experience in the other markets in Europe where we have already opened successfully.”

Primark's stores in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are expected to open later on, pending 'further guidance'.

Will there be a sale when Primark reopens?

When asked by a tabloid if they will be offering a sale, ABF finance boss John Bason said: “We are not doing a fire sale.

"Customers can look forward to our normal prices offering everyday value.”

Primark was forced to close its doors back in March when the government announced the initial lockdown and not a single item has been sold since then.

Before the fashion giant closed the last of its stores around Europe, it was making £650million in sales per month. However, the company suffered huge losses due to the fact they do not operate online.

> Download Our App For All The Latest COVID-19 News

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

Britons to be allowed to holiday in Greece with safety precautions in place

Britons Will Be Able To Holiday In Greece But Are Subject To Special Safety Precautions

Schools in the UK begin a phased reopening on 1 June

When Are Other Year Groups Returning To School As Reception And Year 1 Re-Open

Will schools be open in the summer holidays? Here's what's been said

Back To School: Will Schools Open In The Summer Holidays?

Up to six people can now meet up in an outdoor space

Boris Johnson Announces Up To Six People Can Meet Outside From Monday

The Premier League is restarting on 17 June

Premier League To Restart On 17 June

Boris Johnson mentioned the 'R value' in his conference

Coronavirus: What Is The ‘R Rate' & How Is It Calculated?

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive
Sigala announced his collaboration with James Arthur

WATCH: Sigala Praises James Arthur Ahead Of Upcoming Collaboration

Sigala

Exclusive
Jesy Nelson explained what she does when she forgets lyrics

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Shares Hack She Uses For When She Forgets Lyrics On Stage

Little Mix

Exclusive
Jess Glynne picks her favourite Summertime Ball performance

WATCH: Jess Glynne Looks Back On Her Favourite Capital's Summertime Ball Performance

Jess Glynne

Exclusive
Nick Jonas prefers performing with the Jonas Brothers than as a solo artist

WATCH: Nick Jonas Picks Between Performing Alone Or With Jonas Brothers

Exclusive
Katy Perry spoke about the difficulties of being pregnant during quarantine

WATCH: Katy Perry Gets Real About Difficulties Of Being Pregnant During Quarantine

Katy Perry

Exclusive
Jax Jones hosted a mini-golf date for his wife

WATCH: Jax Jones Discusses His Quarantine Mini-Golf Date Night