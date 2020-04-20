Will Schools Be Open In May? The Potential Dates Children Can Go Back, Revealed

20 April 2020, 13:27 | Updated: 20 April 2020, 14:01

UK schools have been rumoured to be opening before summer
UK schools have been rumoured to be opening before summer. Picture: Getty/PA

The government closed schools around the country on March 20, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but when can children go back?

Following UK school closures last month, parents have been speculating whether or not children will be returning to school in May, before the summer break.

This comes after the Sunday Times reported kids could be going back into education as early as next month, under a strict 'traffic light’ proposal.

Coronavirus Lockdown Extension: Government Says Restrictions Will Continue For Another Three Weeks

The three main dates that have been rumoured to see children back in schools are May 11, June 1 or the start of September.

But will children be going back to school next month? And what does the 'traffic light’ procedure entail? Here’s what we know.

Will schools open in May?

At the moment, the coronavirus pandemic has seen schools close for UK students, except for pupils of key workers.

Despite a report suggesting schools will open on May 11, Michael Gove has announced that this isn’t the case, however, he ensured plans are in the works.

At the daily government briefing, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson revealed there were 'no plans’ to open schools over summer as ‘five tests’ must be met before this happens - including a significant fall in infections and the daily death rate.

He said: "People are anxious to know when we're going to relax restrictions when schools are likely to be fully back and open again.

"Of course, I want nothing more than to see schools back, get them back to normal, make sure the children are sat around, learning, and experiencing the joy of being at school. But I can't give you a date.”

What is the 'traffic light’ proposal?

Senior ministers have drawn up a plan to speed up the process of children returning to education, with the ‘three-phase’ procedure to be presented to Boris Johnson, when he returns to work, following his recovery from COVID-19.

The ‘traffic light’ proposal will see primary school children going back to school first, along with students in year 10 and 12, who are due to sit their GCSE and A-Level exams next year.

When will schools reopen?

At the moment, the most hopeful date for kids to go back to school as normal is looking like September, as the government are yet to see a significant drop in the spread of the coronavirus.

However, it all depends on how the UK handles the outbreak going forward.

We are also awaiting official updates from the Prime Minister when he returns to work.

