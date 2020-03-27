Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

27 March 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

Confirming the news on Twitter, he wrote: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

The Prime Minister had been tested on the advice of his chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, after experiencing “mild symptoms” on Thursday.

In a video, Boris said: “I’ve developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus, that’s to say a temperature and a persistent cough and on the advice of the chief medical officer I’ve taken a test, that has come out positive. So, I am working from home, I am self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do.

“But, be in no doubt I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all of my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus.”

Boris Johnson will continue his daily conferences through 'modern technology'
Boris Johnson will continue his daily conferences through 'modern technology'. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister went on to thank the NHS and praised the nation for the #ClapForCarers which took place on Thursday night.

He also praised the police force, social workers, teachers, and everyone who has volunteered to protect people from the consequences of coronavirus.

It comes one day after future king Prince Charles was also confirmed to have Covid-19.

