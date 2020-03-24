Coronavirus: How Long Is The UK Lockdown For?

Boris Johnson announced a UK lockdown. Picture: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced stricter measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak by implementing a ‘three-week’ lockdown.

Boris Johnson announced a national lockdown in an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to the nation on March 23, the Prime Minister said: "To put it simply, if too many people become seriously unwell at one time, the NHS will be unable to handle it meaning more people are likely to die.

"Although huge numbers are complying the time has now come for us all to do more, from this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction. You must stay at home.”

But how long will the lockdown last? And when will the restriction end?

Here’s what we know.

How long is the UK lockdown for?

Boris Johnson announced the lockdown will go on for ‘three weeks’ in efforts to ‘slow the spread of the disease’ as he claims the NHS won’t be able to handle it if too many people become seriously unwell at one time.

When will the restriction end?

The PM explained that the lockdown will be reviewed again in three weeks, and could possibly be extended, depending on the progress.

He said: “We will keep these restrictions under constant review.

"We will look at them again in three weeks and relax them if the evidence shows we are able to but at present, there are just no easy options."

If you don’t follow these instructions, you are putting people’s lives at risk:



What does the lockdown mean?

You must not leave your house unless you are:

- Shopping for basic necessities (as less frequently as possible)

- One form of exercise a day, either alone or with a member of your household

- Any medical need

- Travelling to and from work only when necessary and cannot be done from home

Restaurants, bars, cafes and most shops will shut in efforts to stop public gatherings and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

