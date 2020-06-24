How Gyms Will Look When They Reopen

24 June 2020, 13:16

Gyms are set to look different once they open their doors again
Gyms are set to look different once they open their doors again. Picture: PureGym/The Gym Group

Boris Johnson announced that indoor gyms will remain shut for now but when they reopen, what will they look like?

Pubs, restaurants and cinemas are set to be reopened on July 4, as part of phase three of the lockdown ease.

However, speaking at the House of Commons on June 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson added that indoor gyms are to remain closed during this time, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Why You Might Be Feeling Post-Lockdown Anxiety And How To Manage It

Fitness centres such as Pure Gym and The Gym Group have been keeping gym-lovers updated with their plans on revamping their spaces, but how will they look when they reopen?

Here’s what we know.

How will gyms look when they reopen?

Pure Gym and The Gym Group have gone to extreme measures to make sure that their facilities are ready for gym-goers when given the green light by the government to open their doors again.

Multiple new rules have been put into place to make sure people are kept safe and socially distanced during their workouts.

Gyms are set to have hand sanitising stations placed in different areas and antibacterial wipes made available to wipe down your machine before and after using them.

Mats have been more spaced out with tape markings around them, to show how much space each individual can safely be in at one time.

There will be marked areas in gyms when they reopen
There will be marked areas in gyms when they reopen. Picture: PureGym
More cleaning measures have been put in place at gyms
More cleaning measures have been put in place at gyms. Picture: PureGym
Machines and equipment have been placed further apart in gyms
Machines and equipment have been placed further apart in gyms. Picture: PureGym
Gyms will be offering contactless entry and updates
Gyms will be offering contactless entry and updates. Picture: The Gym Group

In regards to cardio machines such as treadmills and cross-trainers, there will be an alternate on/off placing, where only every other machine will be available for use, whilst the others are turned off, to ensure a 2-metre spacing between those using them.

There is also set to be a one-way system put in a place and both gyms will encourage customers to check their apps before arriving, to see how many people are in the gym before going as there will be a limit on those who are allowed to be in the fitness centres at one time.

Contactless entry is also expected to be available, rather than the previous method of typing your pin number in.

