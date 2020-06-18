Greggs Menu Revealed As It Re-Opens 800 Branches

18 June 2020, 09:50

Greggs menu as it re-opens 800 branches includes sausage rolls and steak bakes
Greggs menu as it re-opens 800 branches includes sausage rolls and steak bakes. Picture: Getty Images/ Twitter @greggsofficial

Greggs re-opens many of its branches today and have posted their 'limited' menu online- from sausage rolls to steak bakes, the nation can't wait to get their pastry craving sorted!

Greggs is officially back as it opens 800 of its stores with a 'limited' but actually pretty normal menu, so what baked goods will you be able to get hold of and which shops are open?

From all the classics including sausage rolls and steak bakes to their sweet treats, they've posted their menu to its social media page, inviting customers to enjoy a 'little taste of normal', and you'd be surprised just how much they're offering!

Ibiza Clubs Won’t Be Opening This Year For The First Time Ever & Here’s Why

They wrote: "Your Greggs favourites are back on the menu and tasting as good as they always have. Enjoy a little taste of normal"

They also have a large amount of breakfast options and plenty of their baguettes to choose from- the only noticeable missing items include the hot counter potato wedges and chicken bites, but that's pretty good going!

Greggs reveals its 'limited' savouries menu
Greggs reveals its 'limited' savouries menu. Picture: Twitter @greggsofficial

Customers have already flooded Greggs's comment section to let them know how much they've missed their food, with one saying 'he'd promised he wouldn't cry' and another saying 'please Greggs its been 110 days."

They have also posted a shop finder so you can easily check whether your nearest branch will be opening from 9am today, with Greggs reminding people to please take notice of the 2m social distancing rule which remains in place.

Use the shop finder below to see if your closest branch will open- with branches across the UK open, often in bigger towns and cities, take a look!

Greggs' remaining 1,200 or so branches are set to open in 'early July' and right now, needless to say, all of its branches are take away only.

They have been testing a one way system in their shops and are satisfied they can open safely.

Roger Whiteside, Greggs chief executive said: "Over the past month, we have carried out robust trials using our new operational and social distancing measures and they have progressed well."

"The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is our priority and for this reason we have put in the time and effort to make a thorough assessment of all shops."

