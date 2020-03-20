Coronavirus: Three Pensioner Best Friends Move In Together To Self-Isolate & Avoid Getting Lonely

20 March 2020, 16:22

Three elderly pals have warmed the nation's hearts after going viral
Three elderly pals have warmed the nation's hearts after going viral. Picture: BBC Breakfast

Three elderly best friends have decided to move in together to make self-isolating during the COVID-19 outbreak more bearable.

Visit the NHS site for the latest information and advice about Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Three pensioner best friends have planned to ease the loneliness of self-isolation, during the coronavirus pandemic, by moving in together.

The retired ladies - Doreen Burns, Dotty Robinson and Carol Spark, opened up about their plans to pass time during the isolation period, revealing they’ll ‘drink wine together’.

Sam Smith Fans Send Messages Of Support To Singer After They Shared Hilarious 'Quarantine Meltdown' Pictures

They even added they can take the time to watch episodes of Netflix’s The Crown.

The inspiring besties have gone viral, with people praising their friendship.

The three best friends are set to keep each other company whilst self-isolating
The three best friends are set to keep each other company whilst self-isolating. Picture: BBC Breakfast

One tweeted: “What a lovely interview. Everyone needs friends like these ladies [heart emoji].”

“I absolutely adore these ladies, great spirit,” added another.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the pensioners explained they’ve been friends for over 40 years, helping each other through births, deaths, divorces and cancer, so they insisted that COVID-19 won’t keep them apart.

Carol said: “If we all have to go into lockdown, as I call it, for 12 weeks, they’ll find me dead with all colouring books on the floor, with a notice on saying ‘I have died of loneliness’."

Doreen responded: “I said well, ‘you won’t be on your own, come be with us and we’ll be on our own together’.”

“We’ve done an itinerary,” they joked, as Doreen added: “I’ve got the chase and Tipping Point.

“Carol has her colouring books, we’ll get some word search. I’m gonna go to the charity shop maybe this afternoon and get half a dozen jigsaws.”

The heartwarming interview cheered up a huge amount of people on social media, and we couldn’t relate more!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip

Hot On Capital

Tours and concerts have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak

From Billie Eilish & BTS To Louis Tomlinson & Jonas Brothers: All Tours & Gigs Cancelled Or Postponed Due To Coronavirus
The government have announced new measures in a bid to soften the blow to the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus UK Latest: Government To Pay 80 Per Cent Of Wages For Employees Not Working & Pubs, Bars, And Restaurants To Close
A collection of home workouts you can join in with amid the coronavirus outbreak

Best Workout Ideas & Fitness Advice To Follow To Keep You Active Whilst Working From Home
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are quarantining in luxury

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Share Glimpse Inside Their Home As They Quarantine Together

Features

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards & Boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Relationship Timeline

Little Mix