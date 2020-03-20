Coronavirus: Three Pensioner Best Friends Move In Together To Self-Isolate & Avoid Getting Lonely

Three elderly pals have warmed the nation's hearts after going viral. Picture: BBC Breakfast

Three elderly best friends have decided to move in together to make self-isolating during the COVID-19 outbreak more bearable.

Three pensioner best friends have planned to ease the loneliness of self-isolation, during the coronavirus pandemic, by moving in together.

The retired ladies - Doreen Burns, Dotty Robinson and Carol Spark, opened up about their plans to pass time during the isolation period, revealing they’ll ‘drink wine together’.

They even added they can take the time to watch episodes of Netflix’s The Crown.

The inspiring besties have gone viral, with people praising their friendship.

The three best friends are set to keep each other company whilst self-isolating. Picture: BBC Breakfast

One tweeted: “What a lovely interview. Everyone needs friends like these ladies [heart emoji].”

“I absolutely adore these ladies, great spirit,” added another.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the pensioners explained they’ve been friends for over 40 years, helping each other through births, deaths, divorces and cancer, so they insisted that COVID-19 won’t keep them apart.

Carol said: “If we all have to go into lockdown, as I call it, for 12 weeks, they’ll find me dead with all colouring books on the floor, with a notice on saying ‘I have died of loneliness’."

💕 "You must never underestimate the value of friendship"

Dotty, Carol and Doreen chose to isolate together. @JayneMcCubbinTV

has caught up with them (from a distance)... pic.twitter.com/WQTIX9Q36m — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 20, 2020

Doreen responded: “I said well, ‘you won’t be on your own, come be with us and we’ll be on our own together’.”

“We’ve done an itinerary,” they joked, as Doreen added: “I’ve got the chase and Tipping Point.

“Carol has her colouring books, we’ll get some word search. I’m gonna go to the charity shop maybe this afternoon and get half a dozen jigsaws.”

The heartwarming interview cheered up a huge amount of people on social media, and we couldn’t relate more!

