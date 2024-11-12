Formula 1® is headlining The O2

F1® 75 Live . Picture: F1
Get your tickets to F1® 75 Live at The O2.

Formula 1 is headlining The O2 on 18th February 2025 with F1® 75 Live – a spectacular season launch and team reveal.

For the first time ever all 20 drivers, and all 10 teams, Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, RB, Red Bull, Sauber, and Williams will appear together in an incredible evening of live spectacle and epic entertainment, marking the start of the 75th FIA Formula One World Championship™ season.

During the interactive event guests can also expect interviews with the key figures from the sport, including drivers and Team Principals, as well as top entertainment and special guest presenters.

Don’t miss your chance to be there with the incredible stars of the F1 grid – tickets are available from Friday 15 November. Visit www.theo2.co.uk/F175live for more.

Formula 1 is headlining The O2 - teaser

