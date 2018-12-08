Rita Ora Looks Amazing On The Red Carpet With Real Life Cartoon Pin Up Look

8 December 2018, 21:39 | Updated: 8 December 2018, 22:03

Rita Ora's gone platinum blonde for her pin up look
Rita Ora's gone platinum blonde for her pin up look. Picture: PA

Rita Ora has got us absolutely shook with her flawless and sexy cartoon pin up inspired look at Saturday night's Jingle Bell Ball.

Rita Ora has stepped out on the red carpet for her performance at tonight's Jingle Bell Ball and has us absolutely shook with her flawless cartoon pin up look in her classically versatile style.

In the recognisable design by one of her good friend's Jeremy Scott's for Moschino, Rita has taken her versatile locks into a bleached blonde wavy do to pair with the gown and some seriously cute make-up, rocking a hard blusher and pink lip.

Rita Ora rocks a Moschino look at tonight's Jingle Bell Ball
Rita Ora rocks a Moschino look at tonight's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA
Rita Ora is performing at tonight's 2018 Jingle Bell Ball
Rita Ora is performing at tonight's 2018 Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA

Rita chatted to us about her look, saying: "A lot of thought goes behind these outfits, I have a very creative team and we love fashion so we decided to enjoy it.

"2018 is a life-changing year. My album came out after six years and I went through a lot to get here. I feel like I’ve done growth before Phoenix came out".

Rita Ora's full length shot wearing Moschino at JBB
Rita Ora's full length shot wearing Moschino at JBB. Picture: PA
Rita Ora stepped out in a whole new look on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet
Rita Ora stepped out in a whole new look on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: PA

We always look forward to see what the 'Let You Love Me' singer will wear during her ball performances, as she can switch up her look quicker than we can blink, and she absolutely did not disappoint tonight!

Ever the jet setter, Rita was literally on over in the US performing 48 hours ago, and we're buzzing to have her at the Ball, which you can find out how to watch here!

