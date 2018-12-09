Rita Ora – ‘Lonely Together’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Rita Ora kicked off her set at the #CapitalJBB in style with ‘Lonely Together’!

‘Lonely Together’ was an instant chart hit when Avicii and Rita Ora released it back in 2017 and after the DJ tragically died earlier this year, it’s taken on a whole new meaning for Rita.

Putting on a performance to remember, Rita had the whole crowd singing along, which ensured her #CapitalJBB set got off to the perfect start.

Rita Ora performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: FANATIC

Looking as gorgeous as ever in her stunning #CapitalJBB outfit, Rita owned the stage from the moment she stepped onto it and put on a masterclass of a show – this is how you do it!

Check out Rita Ora’s performance of ‘Lonely Together’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Rita Ora – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Lonely Together’

‘Your Song’

‘I Will Never Let You Down’

‘Black Widow’

'Anywhere'

'Let You Love Me'

Rita Ora – ‘Lonely Together’ Lyrics

Treating you well, but I'm caught in the middle

I caught the edge of the knife and it hurts just a little

Yeah, and I know, and I know, and I know, and I know that I can't be your friend

It's my head or my heart and I'm caught in the middle

My hands are tied but not tight enough

You're the high that I can't give up

Oh Lord, here we go

I might hate myself tomorrow but I’m on my way tonight

At the bottom of the bottle, you're the poison in the wine

And I know I can’t change you and I, I won’t change

I might hate myself tomorrow but I’m on my way tonight

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

Eyes wide shut and it feels like the first time (oh)

Before the rush to my blood hurts too much and we flatline (oh)

Yeah and I know, and I know, and I know, and I know just how this ends

I'm all messed up and it feels like the first time (oh)

I might free myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight

At the bottom of the bottle, you're the poison in the wine

And I know I can’t change you and I, I won’t change

I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

Let’s be lonely together (yeah)

A little less lonely together (yeah)

My hands are tied but not tight enough

You're the high that I can't give up

Oh Lord, here we go

I might hate myself tomorrow but I’m on my way tonight

At the bottom of the bottle, you're the poison in the wine

And I know I can’t change you and I, I won’t change

I might hate myself tomorrow but I’m on my way tonight

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

Let’s be lonely together

Let’s be lonely lonely together

Let’s be lonely lonely together (little less lonely now)

A little less lonely now

A little less lonely now

A little less lonely now

