Rita Ora – ‘Anywhere’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

There’s nowhere you’d rather have been than in the O2 watching Rita Ora perform this absolute tune!

Tonight marked Rita Ora’s third Jingle Bell Ball, and she pulled out all the stops to make sure it was a night to remember.

She performed an incredible six-song set, delighting the 16,000-strong crowd with a host of her biggest hits.

‘Anywhere’ was a high-energy crowd favourite, and you can re-watch this world-class performance with the video above.

Rita Ora– Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Lonely Together’

‘Your Song’

‘I Will Never Let You Down’

‘Black Widow’

‘Anywhere’

‘Let You Love Me’

Rita Ora performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: FANATIC

Rita Ora – ‘Anywhere’ Lyrics

Time flies by when the night is young

Daylight shines on an undisclosed location, location

Bloodshot eyes lookin' for the sun

Paradise delivered and we call it a vacation, vacation

You're painting me a dream that I

Wanna belong, yeah, wanna belong, yeah

Over the hills and far away

A million miles from L.A

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We'll find the start to something new

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Fun, little less fun

Little less, over, over, over, over, me

Oh, fun, little less fun

Little less, over, over, over, over, me

Truth comes out when we're blacking out

Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces, empty faces

Your secrets are the only thing I'm craving now

The good, and the bad, and the end

'Cause I can take it, I can take it

You're painting me a dream that I

Wouldn't belong in, wouldn't belong in

Over the hills and far away

A million miles from L.A

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We'll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with youFun, little less fun

Little less, over, over, over, over, me

Oh, fun, little less fun

Little less, over, over, over, over, me

Take me anywhere

Oh, anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Take me anywhere

Over the hills and far away

A million miles from L.A

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We'll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Fun, little less fun

Little less, over, over, over, over, me

Anywhere away with you

Oh

