Rita Ora – ‘I Will Never Let You Down’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Rita Ora brought her chart-topping magic to the #CapitalJBB with a brilliant performance of ‘I Will Never Let You Down’!

When it comes to Rita Ora, she knows a thing or two about making chart-topping hits and ‘I Will Never Let You Down’ is easily one of her best.

> Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

Taking to the stage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola dressed like the gorgeous superstar she really is, Rita wowed from start to finish and this performance was a definite highlight from her set.

Rita Ora on stage. Picture: PA

‘I Will Never Let You Down’ hit the number one spot when it was released back in 2014 and on this performance from Rita, it’s easy to see why!

Check out Rita Ora’s performance of ‘I Will Never Let You Down’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Rita Ora – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Lonely Together’

‘Your Song’

‘I Will Never Let You Down’

‘Black Widow’

'Anywhere'

'Let You Love Me'

Rita Ora – ‘Lonely Together’ Lyrics

Treating you well, but I'm caught in the middle

I caught the edge of the knife and it hurts just a little

Yeah, and I know, and I know, and I know, and I know that I can't be your friend

It's my head or my heart and I'm caught in the middle

My hands are tied but not tight enough

You're the high that I can't give up

Oh Lord, here we go

I might hate myself tomorrow but I’m on my way tonight

At the bottom of the bottle, you're the poison in the wine

And I know I can’t change you and I, I won’t change

I might hate myself tomorrow but I’m on my way tonight

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

Eyes wide shut and it feels like the first time (oh)

Before the rush to my blood hurts too much and we flatline (oh)

Yeah and I know, and I know, and I know, and I know just how this ends

I'm all messed up and it feels like the first time (oh)

I might free myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight

At the bottom of the bottle, you're the poison in the wine

And I know I can’t change you and I, I won’t change

I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

Let’s be lonely together (yeah)

A little less lonely together (yeah)

My hands are tied but not tight enough

You're the high that I can't give up

Oh Lord, here we go

I might hate myself tomorrow but I’m on my way tonight

At the bottom of the bottle, you're the poison in the wine

And I know I can’t change you and I, I won’t change

I might hate myself tomorrow but I’m on my way tonight

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

Let’s be lonely together

Let’s be lonely lonely together

Let’s be lonely lonely together (little less lonely now)

A little less lonely now

A little less lonely now

A little less lonely now

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest #CapitalJBB News!