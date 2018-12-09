Rita Ora – ‘Your Song’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Rita Ora wowed the #CapitalJBB crowd with a vibrant performance of ‘Your Song’.

Rita Ora is no newcomer to the #CapitalJBB stage and her performance experience showed as she had the crowd in the palm of her hand from the word go.

‘Your Song’ is one of Rita’s most popular hits and it showed as the 16,000-strong crowd sang along to every word – making it a special atmosphere.

Whilst she sung ‘Your Song’ like an angel, she also threw some serious shapes that’d make any dancer jealous – and for that we salute you Miss Ora!

Check out Rita Ora’s performance of ‘Your Song’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Rita Ora – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Lonely Together’

‘Your Song’

‘I Will Never Let You Down’

‘Black Widow’

'Anywhere'

'Let You Love Me'

Rita Ora – ‘Your Song’ Lyrics

I woke up with a fear this morning

But I can taste you on the tip of my tongue

Alarm without no warning

You're by my side and we've got smoke in our lungs

Last night we were way up, kissing in the back of the cab

And then you say, "Love, baby, let's go back to my flat"

And when we wake up, never had a feeling like that

I got a reason, so man, put that record on again

I don't want to hear sad songs anymore

I only want to hear love songs

I found my heart up in this place tonight

Don't want to sing mad songs anymore

Only want to sing your song

'Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love

Yeah, you know, your song's got me feeling like I'm

No fear but I think I'm falling

I'm not proud

But I'm usually the type of girl that would hit and run

No risk so I think I'm all in

When I kiss your lips, feel my heartbeat thump

And now we're way up, dancing on the roof of the house

And then we make love, right there on your best friend's couch

And then you say, "Love, this is what it's all about"

So keep on kissing my mouth and put that record on again

I don't want to hear sad songs anymore

I only want to hear love songs

I found my heart up in this place tonight

Don't want to sing mad songs anymore

Only want to sing your song

'Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love

Yeah, you know, your song's got me feeling like I'm

I don't want to hear sad songs anymore

I only want to hear love songs

I found my heart up in this place tonight

I don't want to sing mad songs anymore

I only want to sing your song

'Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm

I don't want to hear sad songs anymore

I only want to hear love songs

I found my heart up in this place tonight

Don't want to sing mad songs anymore

Only want to sing your song

'Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love (I'm in love)

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love (I'm in love)

Yeah, you know, your song's got me feeling like I'm

