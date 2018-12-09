WATCH: Rita Ora Answered Her Biggest Fans' FaceTime Calls

9 December 2018, 09:04

Rita Ora leaked her phone number on her Instagram Story, asking her biggest fans to FaceTime her, and they delivered.

Rita Ora joined Roman Kemp backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, where he challenged the 'Anywhere' singer to leak her phone number and accept FaceTimes from her fans.

After she posted the digits for a good two and a half seconds, her fans started calling in their masses.

Rita Ora caught up with Roman Kemp backstage at the #CapitalJBB
Rita Ora caught up with Roman Kemp backstage at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: PA Images

For the first time, Rita got to personally speak to her fans via FaceTime backstage at the #CapitalJBB.

While she was chatting to Roman Kemp, things swiftly moved on to the topic of Tom Holland...

When she was asked who her favourite superhero was, we were begging for her to say Spider-Man, but Rita replied with Wonder Woman. Sigh. Well, we'll never know if her and Tom are a thing. Yet.

