WATCH: Camila Cabello Confesses Her Happiness And Love For Shawn Mendes

3 October 2019, 08:11

Camila Cabello confessed her love for her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, saying the couple are "really happy".

When Camila Cabello's not trolling paparazzi by wearing a unicorn mask in public, she's teaching the internet how she kisses Shawn Mendes.

So when the 'Liar' singer joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the guys couldn't help but ask how her relationship with the 'Stitches' singer was going.

> Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The 'Señorita' Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Camila said that the pair were "really happy", and that she "loves [him] a lot," after they were photographed holding hands in July 2019.

The pair seemingly went public with their relationship following their second collaboration, 'Señorita', where the duo got hot and heavy, and almost kissed in the music video.

Since, both Shawn Mendes and Camila have spoken about love, with the 'Havana' singer even declaring her love for Shawn on Instagram, on his birthday.

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With The Biggest Stars Over On Our App

Latest Camila Cabello News

See more Latest Camila Cabello News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The Señorita Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Shawn Mendes

Your chance to meet Camila Cabello and watch a super intimate gig

Win Tickets To A Top Secret Camila Cabello Fan Event & Meet The Star!
Camila Cabello breaks down on stage in Miami

Camila Cabello Breaks Down On Stage Whilst Addressing Mental Health
What is Ed Sheeran saying to Camila Cabello?

What Is Ed Sheeran Saying To Camila Cabello In This Clip?

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello wore masks to hide from photographers

WATCH: Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Troll Paparazzi By Wearing Masks Out In Public

Shawn Mendes

More News

See more More News

Kylie Jenner was seen heading to ex Tyga's studio

Kylie Jenner Puts Travis Scott Split Behind Her To Visit Ex Boyfriend Tyga Following Night Out With Her Friends

News

Camila Cabello wants a Nando's black card more than anything

Camila Cabello Puts On Impressive British Accent To Ask For A Nando's Black Card
Tommy Fury shows off swanky flat he shares with Molly-Mae Hague

WATCH: Tommy Fury Gives A Tour Of His & Molly-Mae's Luxury Pad With A Sauna

TV & Film

Kylie Jenner's California mansion has everything a young woman could ever need

Inside Kylie Jenner’s Mansion: Lip Kit Queen’s California Home Boasts A Handbag Closet And A Beauty Room
Ferne McCann has opened up about her kiss with Jordan Hames

Ferne McCann Addresses Kiss With Jordan Hames And Admits She Wants The Love Island Star To Take Her Out

News