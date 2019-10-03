WATCH: Camila Cabello Confesses Her Happiness And Love For Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello confessed her love for her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, saying the couple are "really happy".

When Camila Cabello's not trolling paparazzi by wearing a unicorn mask in public, she's teaching the internet how she kisses Shawn Mendes.

So when the 'Liar' singer joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the guys couldn't help but ask how her relationship with the 'Stitches' singer was going.

Camila said that the pair were "really happy", and that she "loves [him] a lot," after they were photographed holding hands in July 2019.

The pair seemingly went public with their relationship following their second collaboration, 'Señorita', where the duo got hot and heavy, and almost kissed in the music video.

Since, both Shawn Mendes and Camila have spoken about love, with the 'Havana' singer even declaring her love for Shawn on Instagram, on his birthday.

