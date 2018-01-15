WATCH: Liam Payne + Kazoo + 'Despacito' = Everything You Ever Needed

Why aren’t we surprised they all actually did well?

When we rolled up on the red carpet for this year’s BRITs nominations ceremony, the last thing the biggest pop stars in the world were expecting was to be blasting out a song or two on the most legendary (and über hilarious) instrument, the kazoo.

Well, that’s exactly what happened and of course it was as glorious as expected!

The moment Liam Payne spied the instrument we knew he was ready to become the world’s No.1 kazoo player. With just one blast on that thing we knew we were in for something special. Can we now expect to hear those dulcet kazoo on the new album?

One star who we doubt will be jumping on the zoo-train any time soon is J Hus, you’ll know exactly what we mean when you watch the video… trust us, just press play and wait for the laughs.

We doubt he'll be too worried after bagging a hat-trick of nominations at the BRITs.

All we know is that its pretty unlikely we’ll be seeing the stars whipping out the kazoo when they take to the stage at the actual BRITs award ceremony on February 21st!

