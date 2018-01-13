Everything You Need To Know About The BRIT Awards 2018 - Inc. Performers, Date, Nominations & How To Watch

It's set to be another epic night of music goodness!

At the 2017 BRIT Awards we witnessed some memorable performances (looking at you Stormzy & Ed) and plenty of smiling music stars picking up a much deserved prize for all their hard work.

2018 is set to be just as great and we now have a bit of information about exactly what we can expect!

When Are The BRIT Awards 2018?

The live awards show will be taking place on Wednesday 21st February 2018. The show has been held in February every year except 1977 and 2000, so not much change there.

Where Are The BRIT Awards 2018 Being Held?

The venue for the 2018 awards show will be London super-arena The O2. It's the eighth year in a row that The O2 has played host to the show and it never fails to help create an incredible spectacle on the night.

Who's been nominated for a BRIT award this year?

British male solo artist Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag’n’Bone Man

Stormzy British female solo artist Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Kate Tempest

Laura Marling

Paloma Faith British group Gorillaz

London Grammar

Royal Blood

Wolf Alice

The xx British breakthrough act Dave

Dua Lipa

J Hus

Loyle Carner

Sampha British single Calvin Harris – Feels (feat Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)

Clean Bandit – Symphony (feat Zara Larsson)

Dua Lipa – New Rules

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

J Hus – Did U See

Jax Jones - U Don’t Know Me (feat Raye)

Jonas Blue – Mama (feat William Singe)

Liam Payne – Strip That Down (feat Quavo)

Little Mix – Touch

Rag’n’Bone Man – Human British album Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran – ÷

J Hus – Common Sense

Rag’n’Bone Man – Human

Stormzy – Gangs Signs & Prayer British artist video Anne-Marie – Ciao Adios

Calvin Harris – Feels (feat Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)

Clean Bandit – Symphony (feat Zara Larsson)

Dua Lipa – New Rules

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Harry Styles – Sign of the Times

Jonas Blue – Mama (feat William Singe)

Liam Payne – Strip That Down (feat Quavo)

Little Mix – Touch

Zayn & Taylor Swift – I Don’t Want to Live Forever International male solo artist Beck

Childish Gambino

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kendrick Lamar International female solo artist Alicia Keys

Björk

Lorde

Pink

Taylor Swift International group Arcade Fire

Foo Fighters

Haim

The Killers

LCD Soundsystem

Where Can I Watch The BRIT Awards 2018?

The awards show will be streamed live on ITV once again so you can see everything that goes down live on the night. Make sure you keep it Capital for all the goss from the night too and get involved over on Twitter @CapitalOfficial!

Who Is Performing At The BRIT Awards 2018?

So far, the likes of Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Sam Smith, Rag'n'Bone Man and Dua Lipa have been announced to perform on the night and there will no doubt be some more huge names added to the line up in due course!

