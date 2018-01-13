Everything You Need To Know About The BRIT Awards 2018 - Inc. Performers, Date, Nominations & How To Watch

13 January 2018, 20:05

BRIT Awards 2018 lol

It's set to be another epic night of music goodness!

At the 2017 BRIT Awards we witnessed some memorable performances (looking at you Stormzy & Ed) and plenty of smiling music stars picking up a much deserved prize for all their hard work.

2018 is set to be just as great and we now have a bit of information about exactly what we can expect!

When Are The BRIT Awards 2018?

The live awards show will be taking place on Wednesday 21st February 2018. The show has been held in February every year except 1977 and 2000, so not much change there.

Where Are The BRIT Awards 2018 Being Held?

The venue for the 2018 awards show will be London super-arena The O2. It's the eighth year in a row that The O2 has played host to the show and it never fails to help create an incredible spectacle on the night.

Who's been nominated for a BRIT award this year?

British male solo artist

Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Loyle Carner
Rag’n’Bone Man
Stormzy

British female solo artist

Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Kate Tempest
Laura Marling
Paloma Faith

British group

Gorillaz
London Grammar
Royal Blood
Wolf Alice
The xx

British breakthrough act

Dave
Dua Lipa
J Hus
Loyle Carner
Sampha

British single

Calvin Harris – Feels (feat Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)
Clean Bandit – Symphony (feat Zara Larsson)
Dua Lipa – New Rules
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
J Hus – Did U See
Jax Jones - U Don’t Know Me (feat Raye)
Jonas Blue – Mama (feat William Singe)
Liam Payne – Strip That Down (feat Quavo)
Little Mix – Touch
Rag’n’Bone Man – Human

British album

Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran – ÷
J Hus – Common Sense
Rag’n’Bone Man – Human
Stormzy – Gangs Signs & Prayer

British artist video

Anne-Marie – Ciao Adios
Calvin Harris – Feels (feat Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)
Clean Bandit – Symphony (feat Zara Larsson)
Dua Lipa – New Rules
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Harry Styles – Sign of the Times
Jonas Blue – Mama (feat William Singe)
Liam Payne – Strip That Down (feat Quavo)
Little Mix – Touch
Zayn & Taylor Swift – I Don’t Want to Live Forever

International male solo artist

Beck
Childish Gambino
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kendrick Lamar

International female solo artist

Alicia Keys
Björk
Lorde
Pink
Taylor Swift

International group

Arcade Fire
Foo Fighters
Haim
The Killers
LCD Soundsystem

Where Can I Watch The BRIT Awards 2018?

The awards show will be streamed live on ITV once again so you can see everything that goes down live on the night. Make sure you keep it Capital for all the goss from the night too and get involved over on Twitter @CapitalOfficial! 

Who Is Performing At The BRIT Awards 2018?

So far, the likes of Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Sam Smith, Rag'n'Bone Man and Dua Lipa have been announced to perform on the night and there will no doubt be some more huge names added to the line up in due course! 

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of Stormzy's amazing Katy Perry story from last year's BRIT Awards...

