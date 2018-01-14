WATCH: We Stitch Up Liam Payne By Constantly Making Him High-Five Us In The Oddest Chat Of His Life

14 January 2018, 19:41

How's your hand feeling, Liam?

Liam Payne is a bop-making factory. He churns out huge tunes one after. That might explain why he's been nominated for two BRITs this year.

But Jimmy Hill couldn't let him have his moment, could he? Oh. No.

> We Grilled Liam Payne Until He Told Us Who His Favourite Member Of One Direction Is...

While on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards 2018 nominations launch, Jimmy asked his friend*, Rob Howard, to see how many high-fives he could get into one chat with Liam.

*They were friends, before Jimmy made Rob do this.

Fair play to Rob - while chatting about his success this year, he managed to get away with five high-fives. And even more fair play to Liam Payne, for giving us the idea of putting a tally on screen.

Liam Payne The BRIT Awards 2018 Nominations LaunchPic: Getty

> We've Got More Liam Payne Than You Can Shake A Stick At Over On Our App!

He's legit doing our jobs for us!

Do you think Liam Payne would have been nominated for ANOTHER BRIT if he got 'Your Song', like he wanted?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jacob Sartorius Millie Bobby Brown Asset

These Two VERY Subtle Hints Might Mean Millie Bobby Brown And Jacob Sartorius Have Something Going On
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed")
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  4. 4
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  5. 5
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  6. 6
    Filthy
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  7. 7
    17
    MK
    itunes
  8. 8
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  9. 9
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  10. 10
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  11. 11
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  12. 12
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  13. 13
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  14. 14
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  15. 15
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  16. 16
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  17. 17
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  19. 19
    Rewrite the Stars
    Zac Efron & Zendaya
    itunes
  20. 20
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  21. 21
    Dimelo artwork
    Dimelo
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  22. 22
    Too Good at Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  23. 23
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  24. 24
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  25. 25
    Never Enough
    Loren Allred
    itunes
  26. 26
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  27. 27
    Blinded By Your Grace Part 2 artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace Part 2
    Stormzy feat. MNEK
    itunes
  28. 28
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  30. 30
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  31. 31
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  32. 32
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  33. 33
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  34. 34
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  35. 35
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  36. 36
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  37. 37
    Perfect Duet (with Beyonce) artwork
    Perfect Duet (with Beyonce)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  38. 38
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  39. 39
    No Words (feat. Mostack)
    Dave
    itunes
  40. 40
    My My My!
    Troye Sivan
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site