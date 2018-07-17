Kylie Jenner Leg Scar: How Travis Scott’s Girlfriend Really Hurt Her Leg

Kylie Jenner is proudly showing off her leg scar on the front of GQ magazine but how did she get it? Details revealed.

Kylie Jenner and her leg scar has never been an issue for the one of mum and near-billionaire as she proves once again on the cover of GQ magazine.

Posing with boyfriend and father of her daughter Stormy Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian's sister drapes her leg with the mark on around her man - showing it off in all it's glory.

Proudly refusing to airbrush it out, Kylie fans are trying to find out once more how the 20 year old got the scar - so how did she get it?

We’ve delved through some archive interviews and it seems that it came from an innocent game of Hide and Seek with sister Kendall Jenner when they were kids.

“When I was about five, my sister and I were playing hide and seek and I hid inside this really tall-enclosed gate. After a while when my sister didn’t find me, I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate," she revealed in an interview in 2011.

"I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It’s smaller now though because I grew!”

Ouch.