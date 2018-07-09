Who Is Hailey Baldwin? Everything You Need To Know About Justin Bieber’s Fiancée

She's just got engaged to the Biebs after a month of dating... here's every thing you need to know about Hailey Baldwin!

She might be Justin Bieber's new fiancée but you'd be forgiven if that's all you know about Hailey Baldwin - luckily we have got you covered with all the deets on her famous family members and more.

What is Hailey Baldwin's full name?

Her full name is Hailey Rhode Baldwin.

How old is Hailey Baldwin?

Hailey was born on 22nd November 1996 which makes her 21 at the moment.

Who is Hailey Baldwin's dad?

Hailey's dad is the actor, Stephen Baldwin.

Does Hailey Baldwin have other famous relatives?

Yes, all of the Baldwin brothers are her uncles - she's related to Alec Baldwin, Daniel Baldwin and William Baldwin.

Where is Hailey Baldwin from?

Hailey was born in Tucson, Arizona but mostly lives in Los Angeles. Her mother is Brazilian, Italian and Portuguese and her dad is English, Irish, Scottish, French and German, so Hailey is a mix of all those!

How did Hailey Baldwin meet Justin Bieber?

Hailey and Justin met when her dad took her to his meet and greet back in 2009, they briefly dated when he had broken up with Selena Gomez for the millionth time in 2016 and got back together a month before he proposed in July 2018.

When and where did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get engaged?

Justin proposed to Hailey on Sunday 8th July while on holiday in the Bahamas.

What does Hailey Baldwin's engagement ring look like?

A fan managed to catch the first pic of Hailey's engagement ring... and it looks massive!

well my friend just met justin bieber and hailey baldwin in the bahamas and she is wearing a ring pic.twitter.com/vYx6aEQQjS — azy (@azymanzur) July 8, 2018

What is Hailey Baldwin's job?

Hailey Baldwin is a model.

