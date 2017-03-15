Bert Is The Only Unverified Sesame Street Puppet & People Are Actually Furious About It

You can't help but feel sorry for the guy...even Ernie has a blue tick.

There is something seriously dark going on guys. Of all the Sesame Street characters, Bert is the only one that hasn't been verified and people are wondering why the hell not.

Everybody has their favourite character but it looks like Twitter definitely have some kind of vendetta against the mono-browed room-mate of Ernie.

You'd think that not many people would really care about something like this but boy would you be wrong. A LOT of people have pointed it out and frankly, we're at a loose end.

Poor Bert. Of course he's the only one who's not verified. pic.twitter.com/QuOIdFhGyV — Noah Smith (@NoahSmithWrites) March 5, 2017

@bgardnerfanclub Bert not being verified is maximum Bert. — Sarah W. (@toasterposey) February 20, 2017

BERT'S NOT VERIFIED AND ALL THE OTHERS ARE PLEASE RT pic.twitter.com/q9KBZFIME3 — erik (@basicslimes) December 2, 2016

PIC: Twitter/@BertSesame

We've also got to point out the fact that the Cookie Monster is absolutely bossing it in terms of followers. He's way ahead in the leaderboard with 135K followers and you can hardly blame people for giving him a follow with tweets like these...

Today, me eat a cookie. Tomorrow, me eat one, too. — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) 2 March 2017

