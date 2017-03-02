WHAT?! We Can't Believe That These Songs Are Turning 15 Years Old In 2017

2 March 2017, 14:01

Songs Turning 15 Years Old Christina Aguilera

Hey you! Want to feel super old just by listening to a few classic tunes? Well, your wish is well and truly granted.

2017 has already been filled with banger after banger in a year that is no doubt going to be one of the most exciting in the history of music. However, let's rewind just a little bit because you're going to be left stunned after you find out which tracks are turning 15 this year.

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

capital throwback songs

PIC: Christina Aguilera VEVO

We apologise for making you feel old but you can't deny you are still in love with these classics...

Christina Aguilera - 'Dirrty'

Download Christina Aguilera's 'Dirrty' now.

Nelly - 'Hot In Herre'

Download Nelly's 'Hot In Herre' now.

P!nk - 'Get The Party Started'

Download 'Get The Party Started' now.

Daniel Bedingfield - 'Gotta Get Thru This'

Download Daniel Bedingfield's 'Gotta Get Thru This' now.

Nelly feat. Kelly Rowland - 'Dilemma'

Download Nelly's 'Dilemma' now.

Nickelback - 'How You Remind Me'

Download Nickelback's 'How You Remind Me' now.

Enrique Iglesias - 'Hero'

Download Enrique Iglesias' 'Hero' now.

Eminem - 'Without Me'

Download Eminem's 'Without Me' now.

Scooter - 'The Logical Song'

Download Scooter's 'The Logical Song' now.

Shakira - 'Whenever, Wherever'

Download Shakira's 'Wherever, Whenever' now.

Shaggy feat. Ali G - 'Me Julie'

Download Shaggy & Ali G's 'Me Julie' now.

Puretone - 'Addicted To Bass'

Download Puretone's 'Addicted To Bass' now.

Holly Valance - 'Kiss Kiss'

Download Holly Valance's 'Kiss Kiss' now.

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

You may also like...

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Tattoos Roman

02:40

Trending On Capital FM

Rick & Morty Profile Photo Facebook 2

When The Fleeb Is 'Rick And Morty' Season 3 Actually Coming?! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub!

Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Justin Bieber Body Transformation

Justin Bieber’s INCREDIBLE Body Transformation: 18 Pics That Prove Just HOW Much He’s Changed

Justin Bieber

Beyonce Lip Art @missjazmiinad 2

This Ridiculously Amazing Lip Art Will Make You Want To Seriously Up Your Game

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  2. 2
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  3. 3
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  4. 4
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  6. 6
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  8. 8
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  10. 10
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site