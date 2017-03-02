WHAT?! We Can't Believe That These Songs Are Turning 15 Years Old In 2017

Hey you! Want to feel super old just by listening to a few classic tunes? Well, your wish is well and truly granted.

2017 has already been filled with banger after banger in a year that is no doubt going to be one of the most exciting in the history of music. However, let's rewind just a little bit because you're going to be left stunned after you find out which tracks are turning 15 this year.

We apologise for making you feel old but you can't deny you are still in love with these classics...

Christina Aguilera - 'Dirrty'

Nelly - 'Hot In Herre'

P!nk - 'Get The Party Started'

Daniel Bedingfield - 'Gotta Get Thru This'

Nelly feat. Kelly Rowland - 'Dilemma'

Nickelback - 'How You Remind Me'

Enrique Iglesias - 'Hero'

Eminem - 'Without Me'

Scooter - 'The Logical Song'

Shakira - 'Whenever, Wherever'

Shaggy feat. Ali G - 'Me Julie'

Puretone - 'Addicted To Bass'

Holly Valance - 'Kiss Kiss'

