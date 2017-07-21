“When I Got With Her, She Glo’d Up”: Tyga Dishes All On Kylie Jenner & Blac Chyna

He also reveals he warned Rob Kardashian about his baby mama.

It’s been a little while since Tyga and Kylie Jenner split up, and although he doesn’t really have a bad word to say about her, the rapper claimed in a new interview that he was the reason behind her glo-up!

Tyga wasn’t holding back when he spoke to the USA’s Breakfast Club, revealing he helped Kylie become the bombshell she is today, “I knew she had a lot of potential, I felt like I was put in that position to kind of help her because before I got with her, people in the urban world weren’t talking about her.

“It’s even with Chyna, when I got with her she super glo-d up. I got with Kylie, she super glo-d up.”

And on the subject of his baby mama – who ended up having a second child with Kylie Jenner’s brother, Rob Kardashian, Tyga says he warned Rob what he was about to get himself into.

He explained, “No [it wasn’t awkward when Chyna and Rob started dating]. I just look at it like I told homie too, I told him what the play was. I told him what he was going to deal with. I was with her for three or four years like this is what you’re about to deal with.

“Chyna’s just got a different mentality, like she really is a good person at heart but she’s been through a lot in her life and she really didn’t have people to help guide her and stuff in life. I just knew a [guy] like him ain’t gonna be able to handle her, she’s from a whole different life, you don’t know how she move and how she thinks but when you’re in love and you don’t care what anyone else think, love blinds you.”

Tyga also denied that he had ever had any of his cars repossessed or was facing bankruptcy and alluded to the fact that negative stories about him mysteriously stopped after he stopped dating Kylie. Don’t hold back will you, T!