Kylie Jenner’s Waxwork FaceTimed Her Whole Family But Hilariously Left One Sister Out

Well, this is a little awkward!

Kylie Jenner unveiled her RIDICULOUSLY lifelike Madame Tussauds wax figure to the world on Snapchat last night, even fooling her family on FaceTime… but she left one of her sisters out!

Kylie posted multiple snaps of the wax likeness, and explained how she had video-called her whole family and managed to convince them the model was actually her.

Kim Kardashian commented on the post, saying, “I was so confused and thought you were posing for a loooooong time” with a crying laughing emoji… then Khloe Kardashian commented “You didn’t FaceTime me”! Awkward!

We don’t reckon Khloe will hold a grudge for long, however – and it’s no wonder Kylie got excited about her waxwork because it’s probably the most accurate likeness we’ve seen in a LONG time.

thanks @tussaudsla for this amazing honor! go visit my girl tomorrow in Hollywood and see the actual dress I wore to the Met Gala last year! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onJul 18, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Kylie’s wax model will be in the Madame Tussauds in Hollywood (obvs) so we might have to wait a little while before we get to see her over here, but just imagine the Instagram likes you’d get on a selfie with Kylie!