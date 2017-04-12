Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Opens Up About Her Anxiety And Sexuality In A Touching Monologue

Barb knows what she's talking about.

While everyone who's anyone is still trying to guess what's going to happen in the next season of Stranger Things, one of its primary cast members, Shannon Purser, has taken to Twitter to share some personal thoughts about her life.

The 19-year old actress, who rose to fame for playing Barb in the Netflix-original drama, got candid about her sexuality in a series of messages on her Twitter account, recently.

Getting comfortable with your sexuality is a process. It's going to be ok. I wish I'd known that sooner. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

Writing to her 99.2k followers, Shannon said that she had anxiety when it came to her sexuality, and that she wished she knew then, what she does now.

Purser started her emotional message with "Getting comfortable with your sexuality is a process. It's going to be ok. I wish I'd known that sooner.

"Another thing I wish I'd known about sexuality is to take it slow. It can define you as much as you want it to."

Another thing I wish I'd known about sexuality is to take it slow. It can define you as much as you want it to. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

The teen star, who can also be seen in Riverdale, ended with some motivational words for her followers, saying "But it's gonna be ok. You're going to be ok. No, you're going to be great."

Either way, I know what it's like to have anxiety about it. Especially trying to come to terms with it and my faith. It can be really scary. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

But it's gonna be ok. You're going to be ok. No, you're going to be great. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

All that to say, you're not alone. You're in my prayers and, if you're the praying kind, please keep me in yours. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

