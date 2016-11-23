Stranger Things Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

PROCEED WITH CAUTION: Spoilers lie ahead.

If you haven’t been watching Stranger Things recently, then where have you been?

Living under a rock?

The show has taken the world, and the internet, by storm so just imagine the reaction on social media when everyone's favourite Eleven showed the video of her SHAVING her head for the role.

Here it is!! The video of me getting my hair shaved for #StrangerThings. Enjoy! #buzzed pic.twitter.com/qFQWwib1ti — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) August 21, 2016

And now, we've had an official confirmation that Season 2 is 100% on the way in 2017! Get in!!

Check out the video below which reveals all the names of the chapters in season two...

The adventure continues. Stranger Things 2 is coming 2017. pic.twitter.com/3H4WR3DGEj — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 31, 2016

If that wasn't enough, the brothers behind the hit TV show, Matt and Ross Duffer have spoken out about what we can expect from season 2.

Here’s what we know about the next season:

The Release Date

All we know so far is that it'll be coming in July 2017. Season 1 was released on July 15th so we're expecting it to drop on Netflix around the same time.

The Cast

THAT'S MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IN A CAST PHOTO WHICH SURELY MEANS THAT ELEVEN ISN'T DEAD?! YESSSSS.

sƃuıɥʇɹǝƃuɐɹʇs# ɹɐǝʎ ʇxǝu noʎ ǝǝs uoıʇɔnpoɹd uı ʞɔɐq A photo posted by @strangerthingstv onNov 4, 2016 at 10:06am PDT

The Year

It’ll take place in 1984, a year after events in Season 1.

The Episodes

There will be 9 episodes and we even know what they're going to be called:

Madmax

The Boy Who Came Back to Life

The Pumpkin Patch

The Palace

The Storm

The Pollywog

The Secret Cabin

The Brain

The Lost Brother

The Trailer

They may have only just started production but we've already got a teaser trailer! YES.

The Vibe

It’s going to be weird and darker than season 1… if that’s possible! Matt Duffer commented, “I think we feel like we have a license to go a little weirder in this season, so that’s been a lot of fun”. He then proceeded to fangirl about all the amazing films that came out in 1984 and how they are trying to “capture a little bit of the magic of those films”.

The Plot

It will feature another self-contained plot, which we’re totally on board with. Ross Duffer said that “it’s going to be its own sort of complete little movie, very much in the way that Season 1 is” and has confirmed that in Season 2 “there’s a new tension and the goal is can the characters resolve that tension by the end?”

There Will Be Justice (SPOILER ALERT)

Fear not if you are worrying about Barb. Whilst Barbara will remain dead, “Barb will not be forgotten. We’ll make sure there’s some justice for Barb”.

The Relationships

Let’s recap. There’s a bit of a love triangle going on in Season 1, with Nancy torn between Steve and Jonathan. In the end, she finally chooses Steve but the writers have revealed that this could actually change.

“If Jonathan ends up getting Nancy that’s like a fantasy to me - it doesn’t feel very realistic. But maybe we can build to it”, Matt reveals.

The Pudding

Remember when they’re in the school and Dustin discovers a stash of chocolate puddings in the kitchen? But then the monster attack comes and ruins his feast?

Well, turns out that this might not be the last we see of his desserts.

“I’m sure when Dustin goes back to school he gives lunch lady Phyllis some sh*t about it”, Ross confirms. Matt continued that now “he’s going to get pudding whenever he wants it. That would be my guess”.

PUDDING ALL THE TIME.

The Future.

It’s more than likely that there are a couple more seasons of Stranger Things still to come.

When asked about the future of the show, Matt said that they’re “still figuring it out to be honest - how much time we need. I don’t imagine it being a long, long serious. It’s impossible for me to imagine a six of seven season series. I feel like we have a story we want to tell. We have an ending that we want to get to and I guess the question is just how long we need to get there”.

Excited much!?

