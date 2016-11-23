Stranger Things Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

23 November 2016, 15:45

Stranger Things poster

PROCEED WITH CAUTION: Spoilers lie ahead.

If you haven’t been watching Stranger Things recently, then where have you been?

Living under a rock?

> Bella Thorne Has Announced She's Bisexual In The Most Low-Key Way Possible 

Stranger Things Has Been Confirmed For Season 2 An

The show has taken the world, and the internet, by storm so just imagine the reaction on social media when everyone's favourite Eleven showed the video of her SHAVING her head for the role. 

And now, we've had an official confirmation that Season 2 is 100% on the way in 2017! Get in!!

Check out the video below which reveals all the names of the chapters in season two...

If that wasn't enough, the brothers behind the hit TV show, Matt and Ross Duffer have spoken out about what we can expect from season 2. 

Here’s what we know about the next season:

The Release Date

All we know so far is that it'll be coming in July 2017. Season 1 was released on July 15th so we're expecting it to drop on Netflix around the same time. 

The Cast

THAT'S MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IN A CAST PHOTO WHICH SURELY MEANS THAT ELEVEN ISN'T DEAD?! YESSSSS.

 

sƃuıɥʇɹǝƃuɐɹʇs# ɹɐǝʎ ʇxǝu noʎ ǝǝs uoıʇɔnpoɹd uı ʞɔɐq

A photo posted by @strangerthingstv onNov 4, 2016 at 10:06am PDT

The Year

It’ll take place in 1984, a year after events in Season 1. 

The Episodes

There will be 9 episodes and we even know what they're going to be called: 

  • Madmax 
  • The Boy Who Came Back to Life 
  • The Pumpkin Patch
  • The Palace 
  • The Storm 
  • The Pollywog 
  • The Secret Cabin 
  • The Brain 
  • The Lost Brother

The Trailer

They may have only just started production but we've already got a teaser trailer! YES. 

The Vibe

It’s going to be weird and darker than season 1… if that’s possible! Matt Duffer commented, “I think we feel like we have a license to go a little weirder in this season, so that’s been a lot of fun”. He then proceeded to fangirl about all the amazing films that came out in 1984 and how they are trying to “capture a little bit of the magic of those films”. 

The Plot

It will feature another self-contained plot, which we’re totally on board with. Ross Duffer said that “it’s going to be its own sort of complete little movie, very much in the way that Season 1 is” and has confirmed that in Season 2 “there’s a new tension and the goal is can the characters resolve that tension by the end?” 

There Will Be Justice (SPOILER ALERT)

Fear not if you are worrying about Barb. Whilst Barbara will remain dead, “Barb will not be forgotten. We’ll make sure there’s some justice for Barb”. 

The Relationships

Let’s recap. There’s a bit of a love triangle going on in Season 1, with Nancy torn between Steve and Jonathan. In the end, she finally chooses Steve but the writers have revealed that this could actually change. 

“If Jonathan ends up getting Nancy that’s like a fantasy to me - it doesn’t feel very realistic. But maybe we can build to it”, Matt reveals.

 

The Pudding

Remember when they’re in the school and Dustin discovers a stash of chocolate puddings in the kitchen? But then the monster attack comes and ruins his feast? 

Well, turns out that this might not be the last we see of his desserts. 

“I’m sure when Dustin goes back to school he gives lunch lady Phyllis some sh*t about it”, Ross confirms. Matt continued that now “he’s going to get pudding whenever he wants it. That would be my guess”. 

PUDDING ALL THE TIME.

The Future. 

It’s more than likely that there are a couple more seasons of Stranger Things still to come. 

When asked about the future of the show, Matt said that they’re “still figuring it out to be honest - how much time we need. I don’t imagine it being a long, long serious. It’s impossible for me to imagine a six of seven season series. I feel like we have a story we want to tell. We have an ending that we want to get to and I guess the question is just how long we need to get there”.

Excited much!?

You May Also Like...

Chloe Grace Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham's Reality TV Show

00:41

Trending On Capital FM

Joey Ichiban For Men

7 Times Celebrities Tried To Endorse Products But Failed So Badly That Our Faces Are Sore From Cringing
Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cosy up for sweet photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Millie Bobby Brown

The Millie Bobby Brown Fanclub Is Made Up Entirely Of A-List Celebrities

Nick Jonas Transformation

Nick Jonas: His Good Boy To ULTIMATE Hunk Transformation In 18 Pics

Nick Jonas

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  5. 5
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  7. 7
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  8. 8
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  9. 9
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  10. 10
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site