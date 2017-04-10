Fans Are Buzzing After Hints That An 'SMTV Live' Reunion Could Actually Be On The Cards

10 April 2017, 13:25

Ant Dec Cat Deeley SMTV

The holy presenting trinity, Cat, Ant & Dec appeared on Saturday NIght Takeaway and now fans are hoping for a full-on reunion!

It was all the way back in 2003 that the trio hung up their boots and SMTV Live finally came to end. Since then we've always felt as though there's been a big SMTV shaped hole in our lives.

Security Evacuated Ant & Dec From Saturday Night Takeaway After A Worrying Intruder Fright

Well, the time has finally come to tell you that all is not lost! On a very special episode of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway live from Disneyland, the lads brought out the one and only Cat Deeley!

ant & dec takeaway

PIC: ITV/Twitter

Chatting to Cat, Dec reminisced, "This is the first time the three of us have kind of worked together since SM:TV Live... we had some great times didn't we?" Before the viewers were shown some classic SMTV clips.

Ant added, "Now Cat, that will be 20 years next year... we were talking, we should do a 20 year reunion next year? What do you reckon? Are you up for it? Shall we do it?"

WATCH: "She's A Dummy" - James Corden Defends Victoria Beckham In The Trailer For Her Carpool Karaoke!

After revealing that the three of them might be a bit "rubbish" nowadays, Cat finally relented and exclaimed, "Yeah, let's do it!"

It is rumoured that if the dream-team were to reunite for the ITV classic, they'd be looking to do it in 2018 as a 20th year anniversary special bringing back all the classics such as 'Chums', 'Wonkey Donkey', the 'Pokerap' and 'Anty & Decky The Garden Goblins'.

Cat ended up featuring heavily in the episode, as the boys' arch nemesis 'Mask Face' was finally revealed to be their former co-host, check out the video below (there's even a brand new 'Wonkey Donkey' segment'):

Of course, Twitter absolutely exploded with the news that an SMTV reunion might actually be in the works...

SMTV Live was ALL about those hilarious sketches, but what would the 2017 version of those even be like?!

First of all, would Ant & Dec's version of 'Friends'...'Chums' even be around any more?! 'Friends' has finally come to an end but we HAVE to see where the 'Chums' have ended up...PLEASE!

Everyone's favourite 'Wonkey Donkey' DEFINITELY needs some kind of 2017 re-boot...we're thinking something including unicorns?

And of course, how could anyone forget the legendary 'Pokerap'... luckily for the Geordie lads, these last 12 months has seen an MASSIVE resurgence of Pokemon, so they can just go straight back to it!

You may also like...

Ant & Dec's Fave BRITs Story Involves A Car, A Lift And Eminem. Obviously...

We need to go out with these two more often.

02:31

Trending On Capital FM

James Bond

The 6 Key People In The Running To Be The Next James Bond & NGL, We Want All Of Them To Have A Turn
Kim Kardashian posts an epic throwback photo of he

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Zayn Malik new tattoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Celebrity Waxworks: Taylor Swift

Inside The Pop Waxwork Museum - 35 Amazing Replicas Of Your FAVE Stars

Celebrity Airbnbs - Channing Tatum

Celebrity Airbnbs: 17 Homes To Rent If You Want To Feel Like An A-Lister

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Sign Of The Times artwork
    Sign Of The Times
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  2. 2
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
    itunes
  3. 3
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  5. 5
    Issues artwork
    Issues
    Julia Michaels
    itunes
  6. 6
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
    itunes
  8. 8
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  9. 9
    On My Mind artwork
    On My Mind
    Disciples
    itunes
  10. 10
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  11. 11
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  12. 12
    Passionfruit artwork
    Passionfruit
    Drake
    itunes
  13. 13
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  14. 14
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  15. 15
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  16. 16
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  17. 17
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  18. 18
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  19. 19
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    Heatstroke artwork
    Heatstroke
    Calvin Harris feat. Young Thug , Pharrell
    itunes
  21. 21
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  22. 22
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag 'N' Bone Man
    itunes
  23. 23
    Waterfall artwork
    Waterfall
    Stargate feat. Pink & Sia
    itunes
  24. 24
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  25. 25
    Best Behaviour artwork
    Best Behaviour
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  26. 26
    Still Got Time artwork
    Still Got Time
    ZAYN feat. PartyNextDoor
    itunes
  27. 27
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  28. 28
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  29. 29
    Places artwork
    Places
    Martin Solveig feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  30. 30
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  31. 31
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  32. 32
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  33. 33
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  34. 34
    Unsteady (The Voice Final Song) artwork
    Unsteady (The Voice Final Song)
    Mo
    itunes
  35. 35
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
    itunes
  36. 36
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  37. 37
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  38. 38
    HUMBLE. artwork
    HUMBLE.
    Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  39. 39
    Can't Stop The Feeling artwork
    Can't Stop The Feeling
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  40. 40
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site