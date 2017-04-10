Fans Are Buzzing After Hints That An 'SMTV Live' Reunion Could Actually Be On The Cards

The holy presenting trinity, Cat, Ant & Dec appeared on Saturday NIght Takeaway and now fans are hoping for a full-on reunion!

It was all the way back in 2003 that the trio hung up their boots and SMTV Live finally came to end. Since then we've always felt as though there's been a big SMTV shaped hole in our lives.

Well, the time has finally come to tell you that all is not lost! On a very special episode of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway live from Disneyland, the lads brought out the one and only Cat Deeley!

Chatting to Cat, Dec reminisced, "This is the first time the three of us have kind of worked together since SM:TV Live... we had some great times didn't we?" Before the viewers were shown some classic SMTV clips.



Ant added, "Now Cat, that will be 20 years next year... we were talking, we should do a 20 year reunion next year? What do you reckon? Are you up for it? Shall we do it?"

After revealing that the three of them might be a bit "rubbish" nowadays, Cat finally relented and exclaimed, "Yeah, let's do it!"

It is rumoured that if the dream-team were to reunite for the ITV classic, they'd be looking to do it in 2018 as a 20th year anniversary special bringing back all the classics such as 'Chums', 'Wonkey Donkey', the 'Pokerap' and 'Anty & Decky The Garden Goblins'.

Cat ended up featuring heavily in the episode, as the boys' arch nemesis 'Mask Face' was finally revealed to be their former co-host, check out the video below (there's even a brand new 'Wonkey Donkey' segment'):

Of course, Twitter absolutely exploded with the news that an SMTV reunion might actually be in the works...

SMTV Live was ALL about those hilarious sketches, but what would the 2017 version of those even be like?!

First of all, would Ant & Dec's version of 'Friends'...'Chums' even be around any more?! 'Friends' has finally come to an end but we HAVE to see where the 'Chums' have ended up...PLEASE!

Everyone's favourite 'Wonkey Donkey' DEFINITELY needs some kind of 2017 re-boot...we're thinking something including unicorns?

And of course, how could anyone forget the legendary 'Pokerap'... luckily for the Geordie lads, these last 12 months has seen an MASSIVE resurgence of Pokemon, so they can just go straight back to it!

