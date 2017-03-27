Security Evacuated Ant & Dec From Saturday Night Takeaway After A Worrying Intruder Fright

Security acted quickly and took no chances after an alarm was triggered.

After each successful episode of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, the pair always enoy an after-show party with their guests and crew at the same studio where the show is filmed.

But during the after party on Saturday night (25th March), security had to evacuate the pair and their fellow party-goers from the building as an intruder scaled a wall and attempted to gain access.

Scarlett Moffatt, who also works on the show, was also in attendance and shared a couple of pictures alongside members of her family and fellow presenter Stephen Mulhern shortly before everyone was evacuated...

A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) onMar 25, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Security removed the stars, which also included Take That, from the building before police arrived to assess the ongoing situation. ITV later posted the following statement about the evening's events on Sunday.

"A youth who attempted to gain access to the London Television Centre, as a prank, at 11pm last night was quickly apprehended by our security team when he triggered an alarm as he climbed an external wall.”

According to reports, at least three police officers arrived in a van, but the force has yet to comment about the outcome of their intervention.

