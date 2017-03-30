Stop Right Now, Thank You Very Much! It's Official - Victoria Beckham's Doing Her Own Carpool Karaoke!

Now Playing
Victoria Beckham teases from Carpool Karaoke set in Instagram Story
If there was ever an excuse for us to put 'Wannabe' on repeat in 2017, it's this.
Who hasn't James Corden had in his musical motor? He's jammed with Justin Bieber; he's sang with Sia; he's carpooled with Chris Martin. The only person he hasn't rocked out beside is Victoria Beckham... Or did we speak to soon?
That's right - actual Posh Spice has filmed her very own segment of Carpool Karaoke for The Late Late Show, and she documented it on her Instagram Story.
Victoria's return to music will see her and James singing Spice Girls classics; we can expect 'Stop', '2 Become 1' and 'Viva Forever'. Did you just squeal with excitement too?
Not only did Victoria film some behind-the-scenes footage on her Instagram; The Late Late Show also teased her Carpool Karaoke appearance, saying "Just wait till you see what we're up to with @victoriabeckham!", with Posh Spice stood in front of a live audience.
This has definitely spiced up our lives, rn.
