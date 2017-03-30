Stop Right Now, Thank You Very Much! It's Official - Victoria Beckham's Doing Her Own Carpool Karaoke!

Victoria Beckham teases from Carpool Karaoke set in Instagram Story 00:26

If there was ever an excuse for us to put 'Wannabe' on repeat in 2017, it's this.

Who hasn't James Corden had in his musical motor? He's jammed with Justin Bieber; he's sang with Sia; he's carpooled with Chris Martin. The only person he hasn't rocked out beside is Victoria Beckham... Or did we speak to soon?

That's right - actual Posh Spice has filmed her very own segment of Carpool Karaoke for The Late Late Show, and she documented it on her Instagram Story.

Pic: Getty

Victoria's return to music will see her and James singing Spice Girls classics; we can expect 'Stop', '2 Become 1' and 'Viva Forever'. Did you just squeal with excitement too?

Not only did Victoria film some behind-the-scenes footage on her Instagram; The Late Late Show also teased her Carpool Karaoke appearance, saying "Just wait till you see what we're up to with @victoriabeckham!", with Posh Spice stood in front of a live audience.

Just wait till you see what we're up to with @victoriabeckham! ・・・ What is so funny @j_corden X VB A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) onMar 29, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

This has definitely spiced up our lives, rn.

You May Also Like...