CBB's Sam Thompson Got Into A Heated Twitter Spat With Love Island's Chris & Kem And It's So Pointless

Can't we all just be friends guys?

When Celebrity Big Brother burst onto our screens a few weeks ago, all eyes were on the budding bromance between Sam Thompson and Jordan Davies.

At the time, many people began comparing it to the Love Island bromance between Ken & Chris which had won some many fans a couple of weeks before.

Now he's out of the CBB house, Sam has gone head to head with his Love Island rivals, but it all seems to be over nothing.

A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk) onAug 29, 2017 at 3:33am PDT

It all began when Sam repsonded to a sassy tweet from Kem claiming his bromance was being imitated by the CBB lads...

Forgot that people weren't allowed to be mates after Chris and kem . Didn't watch love island but heard nice things. https://t.co/6BOdTnEl6D — Sam Thompson (@SamThompsonUK) August 28, 2017

Sam then brought up Kem's appearance on Good Morning Britian which was being widely criticised, before revealing that he wasn't a fan of the Love Islander any more...

Also felt sorry for the kid after good morning Britain. Not the easiest job to walk into.... — Sam Thompson (@SamThompsonUK) August 28, 2017

Think he's a bit of a dick now though — Sam Thompson (@SamThompsonUK) August 28, 2017

After Kem tweeted and later deleted a post, before saying 'Was playful banter geez, but cheers', Sam hit back once again...

I was actually being nice when I said I felt bad can't be the easiest job to jump into. https://t.co/7ZOz6WZWC9 — Sam Thompson (@SamThompsonUK) August 28, 2017

Putting people down for making friends....not my kind of banter. Hope you have a good career. https://t.co/7ZOz6WZWC9 — Sam Thompson (@SamThompsonUK) August 28, 2017

You've realised I was being serious/nice about GMB so you deleted and changed the message didn't ya https://t.co/dZVCtkm1Zy — Sam Thompson (@SamThompsonUK) August 28, 2017

Then a fan jumped in and tried to get the lads to be buds, but the pair still couldn't let it lie...

We are it's all banter — Kem (@KemCetinay) August 28, 2017

We've never met, and i wasn't aware we were having banter but I'm sure you're a good man, and hopefully you smash your career. https://t.co/qmEeNS8584 — Sam Thompson (@SamThompsonUK) August 28, 2017

Of course Chris couldn't leave his BFF Kem to battle alone and he jumped in with his own words of wisdom...

Muggy thing to tweet. No need to put anyone down for exploring, everyone alive starts somewhere. https://t.co/U47BY3l2pt — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) August 28, 2017

@chrishughes_22 not sure what the 'muggy' part is. it's not the easiest job to walk into with no previous experience https://t.co/3o9Vxp7Yuq — Sam Thompson (@SamThompsonUK) August 28, 2017

We need a lie down after all this!

Kem and Chris aren't the first bromance ever and they won't be the last, so the fact the guys are all jabbing at each other over this seems pretty pointless to us.

Can we let it go now please guys?

