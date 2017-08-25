Love Island’s Rykard Jenkins Claims Kem Cetinay “Attacked” Him For Flirting With Amber

The reality TV castmate posted a photo of him bloodied face.

Love Island’s Rykard Jenkins has claimed that Kem Cetinay and his friends attacked him outside of an event for flirting with Kem’s girlfriend Amber, posting a photo of his bloodied face after the fight.

He took to Twitter to tell his fans, “So Kem and his boys just attacked me because apparently I was flirting with Amber. I stood there took the beatings and went home. But in my eyes they are all p***ys.

So @KemCetinay and his boys just attacked me because apparently I was flirting with Amber. — Rykard (@ItsRykard) August 25, 2017

One on one let's go boys. — Rykard (@ItsRykard) August 25, 2017

I've delt with worse. When they are ready. Come to my ends and we can settle it. — Rykard (@ItsRykard) August 25, 2017

Honestly Kent boy through and through. Going home to the misses lucky she's a nurse. — Rykard (@ItsRykard) August 25, 2017

He posted the shocking photo of his bloodied face on Twitter, shocking Love Island fans that Kem would be capable of doing something like that.

Kem denied the accusations, telling his fans, “Just got back to hotel with Amber, not a clue what’s gone on, but I hope everyone is okay and thanks for supporting.

“I will not let lies ruin the biggest night so far of my career.. ridiculous.. Because he got In a fight does not mean it's me do I look like I can throw a punch ffs”.

Just got back to hotel with @Amber_Davies7 not a clue whats gone on, but I hope everyone is okay and thanks for supporting x — Kem (@KemCetinay) August 25, 2017

Was so amazing to spend my launch with my mum dad and close family tonight, best evening of my life, will rumours ruin it x — Kem (@KemCetinay) August 25, 2017

I will not let lies ruin the biggest night so far of my career.. ridiculous.. night guys xx pic.twitter.com/HJ1bQplEa5 — Kem (@KemCetinay) August 25, 2017

Because he got In a fight does not mean it's me do I look like I can throw a punch ffs — Kem (@KemCetinay) August 25, 2017

Though it’s one word against the other online, Amber was seen crying outside the event, seemingly confirming that something had upset her inside.