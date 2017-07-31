Congratulations! Millie Mackintosh And Hugo Taylor Confirm They’re Engaged!

31 July 2017, 12:16

Millie Mackintosh Hugo Taylor

And her engagement ring is MASSIVE!

After photos emerged of former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor on holiday last week, fans were quick to assume the couple had got engaged after she was snapped with a massive engagement ring… and the couple have confirmed it!

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Takes A Nostalgic Tour Of Her Old House & It’s Still Exactly The Same

A representative told the Daily Mail, “I can confirm that Hugo and Millie did get engaged whilst they were on holiday in Greece.”

The couple have previously dated and have been back together almost a year, reconciling shorty after Millie finalised her divorce from Professor Green, 14 months ago.

 

Big sleeve obsession

A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) onJul 31, 2017 at 2:26am PDT

Millie’s only just decided to show off her engagement ring on Instagram, posting a photo saying she loves the big sleeves on her top… though that’s not what anyone else was looking at when she has that MASSIVE sparkler on her ring finger!

Hugo and Millie previously dated back in 2011 when they met while filming Made In Chelsea but split when she found out he had cheated on her with her friend, Rosie Fortescue.

Millie then began dating Professer Green and the couple were together for four years, having a lavish wedding but decided to split last year with a statement saying, “It is a mutual decision, we still care deeply about each other and would like it to be known that it is on amicable terms and we wish each other well.”

Keep Up With All The Best Reality TV Gossip Right Here On Our App

Did Perrie Edwards Just Shout Out Gigi Hadid With This Sly Lyric Change?!

00:27

Trending On Capital FM

Princess Diaries 3 Julie Andrews Anne Hathaway

OMG! The Princess Diaries 3 Is Actually On The Cards & We're ALL So Ready For It

Demi Lovato wears a green sequin leotard on stage

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Justin Bieber goes for a hike with a mystery lady

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry
    itunes
  2. 2
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  3. 3
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique feat. Matt Terry & Sean Paul
    itunes
  4. 4
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  5. 5
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  6. 6
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  7. 7
    Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber) [Remix]
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
    itunes
  8. 8
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  9. 9
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix feat. Stormzy
  10. 10
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  11. 11
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  12. 12
    In The End artwork
    In The End
    Linkin Park
    itunes
  13. 13
    Numb
    Linkin Park
    itunes
  14. 14
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  15. 15
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  16. 16
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  17. 17
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue feat. William Singe
  18. 18
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  19. 19
    Malibu
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  20. 20
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  21. 21
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  22. 22
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne feat. Quavo
  23. 23
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  24. 24
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber
  25. 25
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  26. 26
    I'm the One artwork
    I'm the One
    DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber , Quavo, ...
    itunes
  27. 27
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson feat. Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  28. 28
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    Miracles (Someone Special) artwork
    Miracles (Someone Special)
    Coldplay & Big Sean
    itunes
  30. 30
    Know No Better (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
    Major Lazer
    itunes
  31. 31
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  32. 32
    Unpredictable artwork
    Unpredictable
    Olly Murs feat. Louisa Johnson
  33. 33
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  34. 34
    Numb / Encore
    Jay Z & Linkin Park
    itunes
  35. 35
    What I've Done
    Linkin Park
    itunes
  36. 36
    Chasing Highs
    Alma
    itunes
  37. 37
    Get Low artwork
    Get Low
    Zedd feat. Liam Payne
    itunes
  38. 38
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  39. 39
    Sorry Not Sorry
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  40. 40
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site