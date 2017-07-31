Congratulations! Millie Mackintosh And Hugo Taylor Confirm They’re Engaged!

And her engagement ring is MASSIVE!

After photos emerged of former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor on holiday last week, fans were quick to assume the couple had got engaged after she was snapped with a massive engagement ring… and the couple have confirmed it!

A representative told the Daily Mail, “I can confirm that Hugo and Millie did get engaged whilst they were on holiday in Greece.”

The couple have previously dated and have been back together almost a year, reconciling shorty after Millie finalised her divorce from Professor Green, 14 months ago.

Big sleeve obsession A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) onJul 31, 2017 at 2:26am PDT

Millie’s only just decided to show off her engagement ring on Instagram, posting a photo saying she loves the big sleeves on her top… though that’s not what anyone else was looking at when she has that MASSIVE sparkler on her ring finger!

Hugo and Millie previously dated back in 2011 when they met while filming Made In Chelsea but split when she found out he had cheated on her with her friend, Rosie Fortescue.

Millie then began dating Professer Green and the couple were together for four years, having a lavish wedding but decided to split last year with a statement saying, “It is a mutual decision, we still care deeply about each other and would like it to be known that it is on amicable terms and we wish each other well.”