WATCH: Kim Kardashian Takes A Nostalgic Tour Of Her Old House & It’s Still Exactly The Same

LOADS of iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians moments happened in that pad!

It’s probably one of the most iconic houses featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Kim Kardashian took her Snapchat fans on a tour of her old home as she reminisced about the property.

Kim K sold the property in 2013 but walking around the house, she realise that the current owners had kept everything exactly the same – including (weirdly) the bedspread in the master bedroom.

Kim reminisced about the food fight she had with Kris Jenner in the kitchen, the allergic reaction she had to botox in the bathroom and the glam room that still has her logos above the mirrors, too!

She told her followers, “Can anyone guess where I'm at? This is so nostalgic. My old house! Every last piece of mine. Everything is exactly the same. They bought all my furniture. This is the same exact bedding you guys and my home phones. My fireplace!”

Leaving the property, Kim told her fans, “Bye to my gorgeous old house. Where all my memories were made. Well not all my memories, but a lot of my Keeping Up memories with my sisters were made at this house. Fun fact: This house next door was the house I grew up in with mom and Bruce.”

Kim bought the property in 2010 and sold it on in 2013 for a tidy profit, and she revealed that she left the home after she gave birth to North. She explained, “What’s crazy about the house today that I went to go in to view - was once I went into labor, I never went back. I couldn't even pack it up. I just went to my mom's house afterwards and I had sold the house. I had never been back, so it was really special to go.”

Fancy owning a piece of KUWTK history? It’s a bargain at just $5.5million. Ok, maybe not…