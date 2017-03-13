WATCH: Kim Kardashian Talks About Her Terrifying Paris Robbery For The First Time

13 March 2017, 10:54

KUWTK | Kim Kardashian Details Paris Robbery on "Kardashians" | E!

00:31

Kim revealed that she begged the men not to kill her during the scary ordeal.

It was one of the most shocking moments of 2016 when it was revealed that Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint by masked men during an armed robbery in Paris, and she’s spoken out about the ordeal for the first time.

After Her Robbery Kim Kardashian’s Filmed Scenes For A Movie… About A Jewellery Heist

In new scenes released from the forthcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim opens up about how she begged for her life as the men put duct tape over her mouth and held a gun at her back.

She revealed that she begged her captors, “Please, I have a family, let me live” as the men tied her up while they stole millions of dollars worth of jewellery from the hotel room she was staying in. 

As well as speaking out about the robbery for the first time, the trailer for the new series teases that we will also get to see Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick having more ups and downs in their relationship as well as the aftermath of Kanye West’s breakdown. 

One thing’s for certain – this series is definitely not going to be short on drama! 

Kim Kardashian's Police Interview Following Her Paris Robbery Has Been Leaked

The Kardashians Best Snapchats!

01:28

Trending On Capital FM

carpool karaoke season 1 facebook

Here's Everything We Know About 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' Season 1...So Far

Kim Kardashian presents an award

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Little Mix on set of their new video for 'No More

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Fashion Moments 10th March

This Week's 8 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (10th March)

Baby names

2017 Baby Names: 10 Predictions That Could Top The Charts Over The Next 12 Months

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  3. 3
    Shape Of You (Jack Wins remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Jack Wins remix)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  5. 5
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  6. 6
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  8. 8
    Scared of the Dark
    Steps
    itunes
  9. 9
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  10. 10
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  11. 11
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  12. 12
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  13. 13
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  14. 14
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  15. 15
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  16. 16
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  17. 17
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  18. 18
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  19. 19
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  20. 20
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  21. 21
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  23. 23
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  24. 24
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  25. 25
    Safe Inside artwork
    Safe Inside
    James Arthur
    itunes
  26. 26
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  27. 27
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  28. 28
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  29. 29
    Supermarket Flowers
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  30. 30
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  31. 31
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
    itunes
  32. 32
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  33. 33
    Happier
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  34. 34
    Dive artwork
    Dive
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  35. 35
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  36. 36
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  37. 37
    What Do I Know?
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  38. 38
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  39. 39
    Text From Your Ex artwork
    Text From Your Ex
    Tinie Tempah feat. Tinashe
    itunes
  40. 40
    Can't Stop The Feeling artwork
    Can't Stop The Feeling
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site