After Her Robbery Kim Kardashian’s Filmed Scenes For A Movie… About A Jewellery Heist

18 January 2017, 15:39

Kim Kardashian

Kim K will be starring in Ocean’s 8 – but even the producers were surprised she agreed to it.

Kim Kardashian has only just returned from a three month break from the limelight and people are pretty surprised at what one of the first jobs she’s agreed to is… 

Yep, Kim has filmed scenes for the upcoming movie Ocean’s 8 – which is all about a jewellery heist.

Kourtney Kardashian's Called Off Her Rumoured ‘Fling’ With Justin Bieber For Scott Disick

Considering the reason for her time away from social media was following the armed robbery in which she was tied up and had almost $10million worth of jewellery stolen from her, people do think it is a bit of a weird choice.

In fact, even the producers of the film were pretty surprised she turned up, explaining to Page Six, “We were surprised Kim showed up for filming. She had seemed totally traumatized by her Paris robbery. But then she’ll still appear in a movie that glamourises a jewellery heist.”

Kim was also joined on set by her sister Kendall Jenner, but they’re not the only famous faces that will be appearing in the film – Rihanna has a lead part and Zayn Malik and Hailey Baldwin are amongst the other stars that have been spotted on the set.

Hopefully the shoot didn’t bring back too many bad memories for Kimmy K! 

Move Over, Kanye! Here's All You Need To Know About Kim Kardashian And Calum Best's Secret Love Affair!

Kim Kardashian's Adorable Family Videos

02:19

Trending On Capital FM

Bella Hadid Responds To Selena's 'Belfie' AND Show

Bella Hadid Responds To Selena's 'Belfie' AND Shows The Weeknd What He's Missing In Sassy New Video
Ariana Grande lounges around in skimpy bodysuit

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Blond to Brunette: Ariana Grande

Pop Stars... Blonde Or Brunette? 27 Stars Who Changed It Up!

Rihanna's house

Celebrity Houses: 23 UNBELIEVABLE Pop Star Homes You Wish You Lived In

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  5. 5
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  9. 9
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site