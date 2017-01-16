Kim Kardashian's Police Interview Following Her Paris Robbery Has Been Leaked

We've finally got Kim's story...

When the news of Kim Kardashian's dramatic robbery in Paris broke, everyone was shocked.

Thankfully the reality star was physically unharmed, but the mental trauma that an incident like that can cause is really scary. Lately though, Kim has been fulfilling some of her business duties and seems to be getting back to her best, which is great.

But now the details of her interview with Police shortly after the Paris robbery took place have been revealed.

In the interview, which was first shared by French news outlet Le Journal du Dimanche, Kim details exactly what happened to her during the ordeal and even reveals exactly what was stolen.

Having been translated from French, the grammar is not always perfect, but the interview begins with Kim revealing how the intruders first entered her hotel room.

Kim says, "I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted to ask who was there, no one answered. I called at 2:56 am my bodyguard. I saw by the door two men were hooded, one had a ski mask and he had a cap and a jacket with "Police" written on it. The one with the ski goggles snatched my BlackBerry, the one with the goggles…stayed with the security guard.”

“He was about 1.80m tall and he was dressed in the same way as his accomplice. It was the one with the ski goggles that stayed with me. He asked me with a strong French accent my "ring". It was on the bedside table. It is worth 4 million dollars. I replied that I do not know. He takes out a weapon and I show him the ring. He pointed the gun at me. He takes the ring, he has gloves. He asked me where were the jewels and the money.”

“They grabbed me and took me to the lobby. I was in a bath robe, naked underneath. We then went back to the room and they pushed me onto the bed. And then, they tied me with plastic cords and Scotch on my hands, then they taped my mouth and legs. They took me to my bathroom, specifically in my bathtub.”

Kim then details all of the items which were stolen, including numerous rings and other items of jewellery which were worth a total of approximately $10 million.

She goes on to add, “Then they ran away. During the flight, they had the cell phone of the hotel that kept ringing and they spoke in French. I had the impression that they said we had to leave. Then I managed to remove the Scotch from my hands and my mouth, and the plastic cables. I felt they were a little inexperienced in the way they tied me up.”

French police are yet to release an official statement, but various new outlets have confirmed the interview to be correct.

Following the robbery, Kim withdrew herself from the public eye, only returning to social media in recent weeks. She has since been spotted in Dubai with friends and appears to be moving on after this whole incident.

