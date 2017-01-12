Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant? Fans Think She’s Expecting Her Fourth Baby With Scott Disick!

12 January 2017, 13:42

Kourtney Kardashian Scott Disick

Could Mason, Penelope and Reign be getting another sibling?

It looks like there could be another Kardashian baby on the way if rumours are to be believed… fans are speculating that Kourtney Kardashian might be pregnant!

Kourtney already has three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign – with her on/off boyfriend, Scott Disick, and the rumour mill thinks the pair are preparing for their fourth child together after their recent reconciliation.

RadarOnline claim that a family friend confirmed the news, stating, “Kourtney is pregnant in her first trimester, [she and Scott] are working it out for the sake of the child and neither one of them is seeing anyone else right now.”

The site also claims that the couple are remaining tight lipped for now as it’s so early on in the pregnancy, but Kourtney’s been busy posting photos of her suspiciously flat stomach in a bikini on her recent holiday on Instagram…

Kourtney and Scott went their separate ways in Juy 2015 after pictures emerged of him with one of his exes and rumours started that he had cheated on Kourtney. The couple have been on several trips together in the past few months and have been spending time together with their children.

Here’s hoping the rumours are true – Scott & Kourtney are one of our fave celeb couples and their little family is too cute! 

