The Many Reasons Kem & Chris Will Undoubtedly Be Love Island's Most Successful Couple Outside Of The Villa

This bromance is set to be a real money maker!

With the premise of Love Island being to find a couple who fall in love and live happily ever after, it seems like the 2017 series was a definite success.

But we're not talking about winners Kem and Amber, oh no. The real winning couple of the show is undoubtedly Kem and Chris and here are the many reasons why!

Firstly, the pair have reportedly been offered £100,000 EACH to appear on the upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother. It's claimed that show bosses were so impressed by the public's intrest in the duo that they're eager to use that pull to ensure strong ratings.

When your chilling with your best pal on Sunday waiting for #LoveIsland A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) onJul 23, 2017 at 2:55am PDT

Speaking to one tabloid, a source revealed, "The boys are meeting producers next week in London after the 'Love Island' wrap party on Sunday night. Producers are desperate to snap them up as they've both got the online social media influence to get viewers tuning into the new series."

If the rumours are true then the pair could be joining the likes of TOWIE star Pete Wicks and Ex On The Beach alumni Jemma Lucy in the famous house. Errr yes please!

Bromance #LoveIsland A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) onJun 30, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

However, if the boys decide to turn that opportunity down (if it's even real at all), there are reportedly plenty more offers on the table. After Stormzy fell in love with the pair whilst watching them in the villa, it seems a musical career could be the next step for the loveable lads.

Another source claimed, "Top record companies have approached Kem and Chris as a duo and there are big offers on the table. They will be releasing a single."

"Fans have fallen in love with them on the show and the boys want to make the most of their musical talents. It's definitely not the last you'll see of Kem and Chris."

Anyone else see the bromance from these two last night? Absolutely smashing it #LoveIsland A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) onJun 25, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

But if music or Celebrity Big Brother aren't the routes they want to go down, Chris and Kem might just have one other option on the table - their very own reality show!

Discussing the possibilty of 'The Chris & Kem Show', one TV insider revealed, 'Chris and Kem's friendship has captured the nation – everyone has loved watching the bond they have together."

"Bosses don't want to see an end to their bromance and are already brainstorming possible TV show ideas to pitch...Fans won’t be seeing the end of them just yet."

So proud; for 7 weeks he's helped me and nobody deserves this more. A best friend and a life changing friend, I will never regret any moment we had together @kemcetinay A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) onJul 24, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

Even if none of their TV ventures come off, we know they'll be the longest lasting couple from the villa (alongside Kember obvs) because don't forget Chris is gonna be the best man at their wedding!

Speaking to Chris, Kem said, 'When I wake up in the morning, I obviously wake up to see Amber’s face but I also wake up to see yours. I’ve come in here, now I’ve got a girlfriend and I’ve also got a best friend slash brother. I honestly want you to be the best man at my wedding."

Chris' reply of "If I’m the best man, I’d cry I reckon. And just do a speech about our time in Love Island" proves that they're destined to be together forever and we're excited to see what the future holds for the pair.

