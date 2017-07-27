Love Island's Chris & Olivia Put Those Break Up Rumours To Bed With One Simple Instagram Photo

Don't worry guys, they're still together.

Against all odds, it seems that Love Island’s Olivia Attwood HAS gone to Chris Hughes’ farm… and she even wore wellies!

She’s admitted that she’s a city girl through and through and with her own flat in London, it’s no surprise that the countryside is slightly out of her comfort zone.

> Love Island Fans Think That Olivia And Chris Have Broken Up Already Due To His Recent Social Media Activity

However, it seems that she’s realised that relationships are all about compromise as she got muddy with Chris on his farm in Gloucestershire.

Alongside a super cute photo of her and Chris, she wrote, “He finally got me to the farm”… complete with cows in the background.

He finally got me to the farm.. . . Tune into @itv2 on Sunday to see how it went down #loveislandreunion A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_attwood) onJul 26, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

The pair came third in the final, behind Jamie & Camilla and Kem & Amber but Chris & Olivia have already been hit with break up rumours. Fans speculated that due to the lack of Olivia’s appearance on Chris’ social feeds when he first left the villa, that the pair were on the rocks.

We reckon this puts those rumours to bed though!

Remember when THIS happened?