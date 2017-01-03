10 Epic Live Tours You Definitely Need To Put In Your 2017 Calendar Right Now

3 January 2017, 16:49

2017 Capital Live Tours

2017 has somehow been able to squeeze in ALL the biggest names when it comes to incredible live shows. We...can't...wait!

If you're crazy about live music, then you're going to want to get your calendar ready because 2017 is a who's who of amazing live tours and they're undoubtedly going to be coming to a town near you. 

Bruno Mars Just Sold Out His Entire World Tour In The Fastest Time We've EVER Seen

We're talking Olly Murs, Drake and Little Mix to name just a few. So, start getting your best gig outfits ready because we guarantee there isn't a concert on this list that you're not going to want a ticket to.

Olly Murs

olly murs 2017 live tour

PIC: PA

One of the biggest highlights of 2016 was this man taking to the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2016 stage and delivering one of the most entertaining shows of the year. Well you can catch him in the UK from the 3rd March to the 5th April 2017.

Olly Murs Just Revealed The REAL Reason He Deleted Snapchat & It's A Little Cheeky

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars live tour 2017

PIC: PA

The '24k Magic' man is the ultimate showman and he's bringing ALL that funk over the Atlantic so we can all enjoy a slice of the Hawaiian superstar.

Bruno Mars’ 2017 World Tour Dates – Find Out Exactly When & Where He'll Be Performing!

Little Mix

Little Mix live 2017

PIC: PA

October 2017 is going to officially be the month of Little Mix! Througohut the year, the girls are playing everywhere from the U.S all the way to Australia. However, from the 9th October through to Halloween they'll be rocking up in the UK for a string of nights, woop!

Little Mix Get 'Sexual' As Popstars Sing Their Fav Songs Of 2016

Drake

drake live 2017

PIC: PA

The 'Boy Meets World Tour' hits the O2 in London on the 28th January, with Drizzy staying in the UK until February 17th in Sheffield. Expect 'One Dance', 'Hotline Bling' and a LOT of guest appearances.

Drake & J.Lo Confirm Their Relationship As They Are Spotted Kissing, Grinding & Photobooth-ing

Ariana Grande

ARIANA grande live 2017

PIC: PA

Ari has a list of top 10 singles bigger than her arm, so you know that any live show is going to be packed full of hits. Catch the 'Problem' starlet as she brings her 'Dangerous Woman' tour to the UK in May.

"I'm Not A Piece Of Meat!" - Ariana Grande Shuts Down A Disrespectful Fan HARD!

The Weeknd

the weeknd live 2017

PIC: PA

'Starboy: Legend Of The Fall' arrives in Manchester on March 5th, with His Royal Coolness, The Weeknd, staying in the UK for 9 days before jetting off to Colombia the next week.

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Were Reunited For The First Time Since Their Break-Up & It's Kinda Heartbreaking

The Vamps

The Vamps live 2017

PIC: PA

From the end of April until mid-May, you'll be able to catch The Vamps in a LOT of arenas, all over the UK. In fact, if you pay a little extra for your ticket, you'll be able to enter the 'Brad Pit'....we're not sure what it is yet, but we're interested!

WATCH: The Vamps Got So Competitive During A Game They Almost Wrecked The Entire Set!

James Arthur

james arthur live 2017

PIC: PA

March 2017 is being taken over by the one and only James Arthur. For 20 days of the month, you can catch the 'Say You Won't Let Go' star up and down the UK with two nights in London!

James Arthur Just Opened Up About The Depression He Suffered Before His Stunning Comeback

Justin Bieber

justin bieber live tour 2017

PIC: PA

Justin's UK leg of his incredible 'Purpose Tour' may have been at the tail end of 2016 however that doesn't mean you can't catch the 'Sorry' hitmaker this year. Biebz is due to play on the 30th June in Cardiff and 2nd July in London, YES!

Gas Masks To Palm Leaves: 14 Times Justin Bieber Used An EXTREME Disguise

