10 Epic Live Tours You Definitely Need To Put In Your 2017 Calendar Right Now

2017 has somehow been able to squeeze in ALL the biggest names when it comes to incredible live shows. We...can't...wait!

If you're crazy about live music, then you're going to want to get your calendar ready because 2017 is a who's who of amazing live tours and they're undoubtedly going to be coming to a town near you.

We're talking Olly Murs, Drake and Little Mix to name just a few. So, start getting your best gig outfits ready because we guarantee there isn't a concert on this list that you're not going to want a ticket to.

Olly Murs

PIC: PA

One of the biggest highlights of 2016 was this man taking to the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2016 stage and delivering one of the most entertaining shows of the year. Well you can catch him in the UK from the 3rd March to the 5th April 2017.

Bruno Mars

PIC: PA

The '24k Magic' man is the ultimate showman and he's bringing ALL that funk over the Atlantic so we can all enjoy a slice of the Hawaiian superstar.

Little Mix

PIC: PA

October 2017 is going to officially be the month of Little Mix! Througohut the year, the girls are playing everywhere from the U.S all the way to Australia. However, from the 9th October through to Halloween they'll be rocking up in the UK for a string of nights, woop!

Drake

PIC: PA

The 'Boy Meets World Tour' hits the O2 in London on the 28th January, with Drizzy staying in the UK until February 17th in Sheffield. Expect 'One Dance', 'Hotline Bling' and a LOT of guest appearances.

Ariana Grande

PIC: PA

Ari has a list of top 10 singles bigger than her arm, so you know that any live show is going to be packed full of hits. Catch the 'Problem' starlet as she brings her 'Dangerous Woman' tour to the UK in May.

The Weeknd

PIC: PA

'Starboy: Legend Of The Fall' arrives in Manchester on March 5th, with His Royal Coolness, The Weeknd, staying in the UK for 9 days before jetting off to Colombia the next week.

The Vamps

PIC: PA

From the end of April until mid-May, you'll be able to catch The Vamps in a LOT of arenas, all over the UK. In fact, if you pay a little extra for your ticket, you'll be able to enter the 'Brad Pit'....we're not sure what it is yet, but we're interested!

James Arthur

PIC: PA

March 2017 is being taken over by the one and only James Arthur. For 20 days of the month, you can catch the 'Say You Won't Let Go' star up and down the UK with two nights in London!

Justin Bieber

PIC: PA

Justin's UK leg of his incredible 'Purpose Tour' may have been at the tail end of 2016 however that doesn't mean you can't catch the 'Sorry' hitmaker this year. Biebz is due to play on the 30th June in Cardiff and 2nd July in London, YES!