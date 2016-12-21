Little Mix Get 'Sexual' As Popstars Sing Their Fav Songs Of 2016

By Matt Garforth

2016 was MASSIVE for big tunes - and it's not just you that sing along like obsessives... your pop icons do too!

As rubbish as the last 12 months might have seemed, you'll be forgiven for forgetting that 2016 was responsible for some HUGE tracks!

We pinned down some of Capital's biggest stars to let us know their fave tracks from this year - and they couldn't resist having a cheeky sing-song!

Popstars Sing Their Fav Song Of 2016 02:02

Both The Vamps and Calum Scott couldn't get enough of Bruno Mar's EPIC comeback - although we're not sure the 'All Night' lads know exactly what the song's about... Here's a hint, boys: it's not actually about carrots!

> Rich List 2016: What Your Fave Stars Earned EVERY SECOND Last Year

One group that really does get what their fave song is about is Little Mix. Although Leigh-Anne loves a bit of Kungs, the rest of the ladies can't get enough of Neiked's amazing 'Sexual' - and they've got the moves to prove it!

NEIKED - Sexual Official Lyric Video 03:10

While James Arthur WAS joking about his own track being his fave one of the year, Jamaican rapper Sean Paul was actually serious when he said his Sia collab 'Cheap Thrills' was the best song of the year... Alright then!

> The 30 Most Important Albums To Look Forward To In 2017

We've got to give a special shout to X Factor champ Matt Terry, who legit gave us chills with his rendition of DJ Snake & Justin Bieber's chart-topping 'Let Me Love You' - Matt, make this your next single, yeah?

YouTubers Cover 'One Dance' We've put toghether some of the best covers of Drake's massive tune 'One Dance'! 01:39

Swedish pop princess also proved she's a woman of many talents, as she (eventually) managed to rap along to Drake's 'One Dance' - and it was EVERYTHING!

> Count Down The Top 15 Best Selling Songs Of 2016

You May Also Like...