"I'm Not A Piece Of Meat!" - Ariana Grande Shuts Down A Disrespectful Fan HARD!

28 December 2016, 09:21

Ariana sexist letter

By Matt Garforth

"We are not objects or prizes. WE ARE QUEENS" - Grande, A. (2016)

As rough a year as 2016's been, it's definitely made us a lot thicker skinned... and Ariana Grande's no exception to that!

The feisty pop princess shut down a disrespectful fan on Twitter this morning, after an altercation whilst heading out for food with her current flame, Mac Miller.

WE. CAN'T. EVEN. Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Is Hitting The UK! Here's Where You Can See Her!

According to Ari's open letter, a young fan of Mac's followed the pair to their car, and said "ariana is sexy as hell man i see you, i see you hitting that!!!" [sic].

Obviously this is NOT cool - but instead of just stewing about it and bottling up her frustrations, Ari hit back hard!

Ariana Grande - 'Problem' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2016)

Ariana Grande - 'Problem' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2016)

03:16

She, pretty rightfully, felt "sick and objectified", adding that "thing like [this] happen all the time and are the kinds of moments that contribute to women's sense of fear and inadequacy.

"I am not a piece of mean that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure.

"I'm an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect."

Ariana Grande

While Ariana's ordeal was not cool in the slightest, hopefully her open letter will make a few more people realise that speaking to women that way is just not on.

After all, "We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS."

Slay! 

